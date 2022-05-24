sport, local-sport,

Southern Eyre Hunt Club riders made their way to the beautiful property of Marble View on Sunday May 18, owned by John, Les and Wendy Schneider and Craig and Lisa Povey. It was noted that this would be the last hunt at the property before the combined state hunt so riders were keen to taste the run and desensitise their steeds to some new specky jumps. A large array of car followers turned up for the day with some new faces out to see what hunting was all about. Riders got ready quickly and in no time were aboard their mounts warming up ready to start the day. Speeches welcomed by eager riders ready to get going. It is with great sadness that the club pays tribute to Mac Doudle, previous landowner up till last year. He passed away peacefully last week, a well-known and loved man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Many loved riding at Limestone lodge and his familiar homebrews but the memories will be with us forever. Sincerest condolences to Carlene and their family in this difficult time. Arm bands were worn by all riders in respect of a great member to our club. Master Turnbull and Deputy Doudle led the way on their steed Archie and Bandit. Closely followed by Scott Davey and Kylie Fitzgerald on their mounts Copper and Lloyd. The front of the field cruised along with Grace Kemp on Lucky Break and Maya Lloyd riding new mount Fred jumping not far behind. The run is always enjoyable for riders with many inviting jumps. Angie Mcgeever rode back in the field on her young horse Moss which seemed to fly over everything. Hayley Norton rode King Bob who did well, however with the beautiful weather it was, many riders were hot and bothered in the earlier sections of the course. There were more new faces for the day with mother and daughter combo Peta and Tamika Berryman out for their first hunt. On their steeds Shilioh and Lily they were jumping by the end with smiles all round. Shadya Kerley did well on Hunter as she rode strong in the field and didn't miss any chances of proving her jumping ability. Another mother and daughter combo out riding together was Tarnya and Jordan Branson. Riding Chopper and Buttons the two jumped together for the beginning of the run, with Jordon riding away from mum through some later sections. Mrs Branson, field master for the day, was invited up front to ride with as a trio of masters for a new section of jumps. Brightly painted brush fences were taken in unison, well that was the plan until the horses spotted the jumps out of the ordinary. The three amigos got over them but lost formation. Alex Kerley rode his new mount Clyde and Claire Slade rode Kev in the field who attempted many fences. Scarlette Law returned on her ride Gav, who rode well up the back of the field. The rear of the riders seemed to be the rowdy bunch, laughs and chatter amongst them. Deb Henderson rode Jellybean who was notably and tougher ride for the day. With all the excitement Deb did well to keep him cruising in the field over anything she pointed him at. Stirrup cup was as welcoming as always, but in particular today with the warmer weather. Parched riders had a chance to cool off and rehydrate before mounting again for the second half. Grace Kemp retired from the field as Lani Kemp rode Lucky Break for the last half of the course. Lani seemed to fly along jumping everything within the riders. The day finished off successfully with the cars lined up at a new feature jump. Everyone cleared it with no trouble and was good to get the horses looking at it before the big hunt on the property. Once again Master thanked all for a great day, dismounted and got ready to enjoy some homemade soup. Its great to see more new faces and old ones returning into the field. Special thanks goes out to committee members who helped work on the run to get it to its current state. The course was perfect to ride and the effort is appreciated. Next week's hunt is on Saturday May 28 at Eastview property of Mary Edwards, 556 Pine Corner Road. It will commence at 1pm and we hope to see you all there. For more information visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/SouthernEyreHuntClubInc/. Tally Ho!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/eb4016b1-314b-4a10-9065-5fee42d27ca2.jpg/r1_33_638_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Beautiful weather for Southern Eyre Hunt Club members