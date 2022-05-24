sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Golfers had another busy week on the course, as Saturday saw Luke Gardner take home the Fulwood Cup. May 21 On Saturday, the 36-hole final for the Fulwood Cup was won by Luke Gardner 6/5 from Jason Verhees. In the daily event 96 players competed in a Stableford event, sponsored by Port Lincoln Food Warehouse, with ten visitors from Hervey Bay, Kapunda, Anglesea, Bargara, Mundubbera, The Vines-Reynella and Woodford Golf Clubs. In the Men's divisions, Andrew Tiller won A Grade with 37 points on a countback from Barry Tattersall. Bill Healey won B Grade with 36 from Robert Humphries 35, and James Fuss scored 37 in C Grade to win from Colin Clark on 34. Rundowns went to Gavin Cheriton and Haydn Myers on 37, Daniel Brown, Robert Proude and Greg Barry on 36 and Trevor Durdin on 35 points. Of the 16 women who played, Cynthia Thompson won with 34 points on a countback from Elaine Pierik and Liz Weatherspoon. NTP winners were Robert Humphries, Wayne Smith (twice), Chas Chambers, Simon Bell and Brenton Lees, and par-three birdies were scored by Gavin Cheriton, Ryan Cocks (twice), Adam Sullivan, Phil Hyde and Dave Bellchambers. May 19 Thursday's Women's competition was a Stroke round, sponsored by Kallinyalla Nursery, with 18 players taking part. The winner was Jo Higgins with nett 70, from Adie Fraser 73 and rundowns going to Jinny Hussey, Deb Sykes and Liz Weatherspoon, all on 74 nett. NTP Winners were Kay Freeth and Heather Darley. May 18 56 Men took part in their Wednesday Stableford competition, with four visitors from Millicent, Tumby Bay, Crystal Brook and Woodford Golf Clubs, and sponsored by Trieste Pizzeria. The A Grade winner was James Blewit with 35 points from Jack Humphries 34, George Mayhew won B Grade with 38 on a countback from Michael Schoeman and Wayne Smith was the C Grade winner with 36 from Dave Bellchambers on 35. Rundowns went to Graham Tiller 37, Robert Fox 34, Dan Townsend 44 and visitor Robert Gridley 31. NTP winners were Trevor Durdin, Rick Kolega, Jack Humphries (twice), Haydn Myers and John Strycharski. Par-three birdies were scored Warren Rosman, Trevor Durdin and Haydn Myers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/099e3f90-ab6c-452d-86d6-4ebfa72ffd92.jpg/r0_153_425_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg