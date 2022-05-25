news, local-news,

Cummins Rambler Netball Club 75th anniversary celebrations include guest speakers and items of memorabilia displayed on game day to highlight the club's historic events. The committee has been undertaking extensive research to share, with the celebrations including a display of Heritage uniforms and memorabilia, as well as a dinner to bring past and current members together over the weekend of July 2 2022, when the Club hosts United Yeelanna. The dinner at the clubrooms will start off the celebrations on Friday night, involving guest speakers, a fashion parade, and cake cutting. Senior and junior netball teams will play on Saturday in heritage uniforms from different eras, showcasing how it has changed over the years. A marquee at the courts on game day will allow members and visitors to connect and observe the memorabilia. President Abby-Lee Minhard emphaised the importance of recognising and celebrating the club's history and successes. "Not only has Ramblers had significant success on the court over the years, but it's been the relationships and strong member base behind the scenes which is what it's all about," Ms Minhard said. "What started as a team of women getting together while the men played football, has 75 years later, turned into a strong and successful club in its own right, and we look forward to fostering many more generations of netballers to come. Ms Minard added playing United Yeelanna who is one of the original Great Flinders clubs is the perfect fit for their celebrations. Celebrations will conclude on Saturday night with tea and presentation at the club. All are welcome to attend, for more enquires or to RSVP for the dinner, contact Jodi Mickan on 0419 829 759. Rambler Netball Club member Jodi Mickan and the 75 year celebrations committee have been undertaking extensive research into the history of the club to display within the marquee on Saturday. Ramblers were established in 1946 and were originally called Cockaleechie, with the name changing to the Ramblers the following year. "Then the Great Flinders Netball Association formed also in that year - the girls followed the football at the time and played if there was enough people around," Ms Mickan said. "They played on a dirt court, scratched the lines in the court and it was called basketball then - it changed to netball in the 1970s." The guest speakers will include life member Lorraine Koch, Bernie Crettenden and Cathy Haarsma. "Lorraine was here from the start in the 1970s - she has been very driven and passionate and she comes up in our records a lot." Bernie is a current coach who had played for the club since her junior years. Cathy has been described by the committee as a "passionate" member who has taken on nearly every volunteer role possible. "We have given them an open book to talk about and we know that with their love of the club, the experiences they have had and the span that they have been involved that they will give a great overview of what they have done. "We are really looking forward to listening to some highlights and some stories that we have not heard before and stories we have read about throughout the history we have been going through." Ms Mickan said the committee had been working through past minutes and records, collating the information and putting together snippets of the history, giving people a preview of what they can expect in July on social media and in the club's Budgets. "We have been going through all the minutes and finding information - for example when life members have been introduced." Ms Mickan added the committee had found footage of past premiership teams, a story about a trophy that had been donated and lists of goal scorers from previous seasons. She said the committee is made up of passionate members of the netball club, including two life members, mentioning how interesting it had been to read about the work the ladies had undergone in the past to ensure the club continued to improve. "They have worked really hard - I think it was just a really nice opportunity for them to play sport and be involved in something other than what they were doing at the time."

Cummins Rambler Netball Club's event to celebrate 75 years