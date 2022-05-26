news, local-news,

The State Emergency Service in Port Lincoln is spreading important messages around preparing one's home coming into the colder months. SES District Officer for Eyre, Lisa Kerslake said it was important to recognise all volunteers in different services across the nation during volunteers week, including the volunteers she works with on a weekly basis through the SES. "There is a wide range of volunteers across our country that make everything tick - this week is really about recognising those volunteers." Ms Kerslake said people must begin preparing their homes leading up to the cooler months. "We really want to highlight that people need to start preparing their homes for damage from large amounts of rain, winds and severe weather that comes through." "It can bring down trees and clog your gutters - without being prepared, you are going to have other issues pop up." Ms Kerslake said it was important to clean one's gutters, ensuring water is flowing freely through them. "Make sure that any overhanging branches over the side of your shed or your houses are trimmed back so that they are not going to fall on your house and cause damage." "Again, making sure you tie down any loose objects - trampolines are sometimes seen flying about the place, so make sure you tie them down before those severe weather events." Ms Kerslake said the SES is welcoming people to make contact with an emergency service in town if they are eager to join as a volunteer or want to learn more. "Just reach out and have a chat to your local SES unit, CFS brigade or service and people will be able to assist you in learning more about that service. Ms Kerslake said SES volunteers were kept busy at the start of the year, working further north during the floods. "There was definitely a major impact felt in communities like Cummins and Kimba and further north impacts of Coober Pedy cut off, main highways cut off and the flow on effect of that on the transport routes was felt across the nation." Ms Kerslake commended the work volunteers undertake to help people in times of need. "If there is a tree down, it is our volunteers that are coming out to clear the road or you have had an accident, you have got volunteers all providing a service that you would not get if we did not have volunteers in our community. "They are absolutely paramount in the way Australia works."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/02b75b75-8d54-4b95-a783-62d9aa729877.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg