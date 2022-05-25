sport, local-sport,

Plenty of fishing tales this week before the weather turned - Here is what was biting and where. West Coast King George Whiting reports from the bays along the coast have differed from day to day. It sounds like the bigger fish have left the bays and headed out to deeper waters as the average size in Streaky and Venus has been just on the 30cm minimum. Goolwa cockles or fresh squid and some good berley has made the difference for those that caught a few better fish. Other options in the bays are Tommys, Garfish and Salmon trout. The surf beaches are getting better as the water cools. Locks Well and Sheringa have fished well for Salmon to 3Kg on metal lures like the Ridgeback and Metal Addicts. The beaches have also produced some nice Gummy sharks after dark for those with warm clothing. Coffin Bay Inside the bay there are some good King George Whiting in close to town and Dutton Bay. Other fish to target inside the bay have been Salmon Trout, Tommies, Garfish and Snook. The Whiting have been hard to find at Farm beach, from what we've heard, 10-12 meters of water is the key and cockles for bait. Gummys, Schoolies and Bronzies have been caught right throughout Coffins and outside around Farm Beach and Sir Isaacs on Salmon or squid baits. There are plenty of rays to keep you entertained between the sharks too. Flathead have been a bit quiet this week, they are still there, but seem to be sitting further out in deeper water making it hard for land based anglers to find. Gunyah beach has been good for Salmon to 4Kg. Metal lures like the Metal Addicts and Ridgebacks have been the most effective. Offshore, before the weather turned was firing. Nannygai, Blue Morwong, Sharks, SamsonFish and Tuna have all been caught around the Sir Isaacs and the Islands. Port Lincoln The North Shore has been fishing well for Salmon to 2Kg, Snook, big Garfish, Flathead and Squid. Same goes for Proper bay. The Whiting have been a bit harder to locate in a few areas, but the Monument, Tulka Spalding Cove have been reliable for fish to 38cm. Goolwa cockles or local prawns have been reported as the go to baits, and late afternoon has been the best time. Squid continue to be easy to catch in most areas. The town and caravan park and North Shields jetties have been excellent for land based anglers, and boaties have been having good success in most areas. Small Yamashita UV jigs have been the best for land based squid. The wharf has been good for Salmon trout when the pilchard boats have been unloading. Flathead were a bit quieter this week, but the National Park, Proper Bay and North Shields beaches are still producing good sized Flathead on soft plastics. 4-5 inch plastics in natural colours are still the best performing lures. Tumby Bay The jetty, marina and bay have all been good for big Tommies, Salmon and Silver trevally. We have also had reports of Kingfish averaging about 60cm being caught throughout the marina on soft plastics and whole pilchard baits. Out in the bay, King George Whiting between 34 & 40cm have been easy to locate. Local prawns have been the best bait with some good local berley. Flathead have been caught along Ski beach and around second creek on 5 inch bait junkie soft plastics in the white or natural colours. Arno Bay Boaties report that there are plenty of good King George Whiting and Squid in close. Cowell The reports that we have heard from the jetty are mostly about small Tommies and a few Garfish. The rest of the bay has Yellowfin Whiting to 40cm being caught on clickers, worms and surface lures.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/f3750d4f-499d-4d5f-9a58-6bfd922cef6d.jpg/r2_11_1006_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg