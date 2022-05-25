news, local-news,

Port Lincoln Zonta Club runs a number of fundraisers which support charities locally - and globally. The club has also returned to the annual 'Long Lunch' event this year, which was originally founded by the club in 1998 - and it will be fundraising throughout the event on Sunday May 29. Zonta Club president Rosie Pedlar said the members fundraise in a number of ways, including funds for birthing kits to be distributed around the world. "We also fundraise for the homeless people, victims of violence against women, we do breast cushions for cancer - our fundraising is locally statewide and nationally - some of the funds do go overseas," Ms Pedlar said. Ms Pedlar cited the need for birthing kits overseas, having travelled to Ethiopia and various parts of Africa. "You see first hand the need for birthing kits for those women - that has been a wonderful part of our work," she said. The Zonta members will be selling raffle tickets and money boards, as well as bus tickets, enabling people to travel to each venue. "We get a certain percentage of the bus tickets - every venue is donating $100 towards a major raffle prize," she said. Ms Pedlar said Zonta was derived from the South American Indians, with the members having a shared vision of a world where women's rights are recognised as human rights. "Every woman is able to achieve her full potential in such a world no woman will live in fear of violence - we encourage people in Port Lincoln to come join our club because we are really looking for a few new members," she said. The club in Port Lincoln meet on every third Tuesday each month at the Tasman Hotel. "Each month we have a guest speaker who is informing us about what is happening in Port Lincoln and often we get the inspiration from those girls who come to speak to us as to how we can help fundraise." The club also presented an award to each Port Lincoln school valued at $250, with the award going to a girl who has been undertaking community work. "We are also have been quite passionate about supporting Dr Barry Kirby who was an electrician who went to New Guinea to study and decided to become a doctor and help the people over there," she said. "He has come and spoken to us and we have been really happy to support him as well." Ms Pedlar said that Zonta members were looking forward to being a part of the Long Lunch again and tasting the food the venues will bring to the table. "To taste the most delicious and exotic meals, try the local wines and listen to local music - what more can you ask for."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/45e4e9e8-af1f-4c1a-8e80-d9718442926f.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg