The Port Lincoln Scout Group are looking to sign on more members to join in as well as new leaders, with the group organising a number of activities. The Cub and Joey will put their fire lighting skills to the test, undergoing a scavenger hunt, using a compass. Early next month on June 6 the group will hold a campfire night and learn about campfire cooking. Group Leader Jenny Pearce said the activities will be relevant to new comers. "For the current members it will be testing and enhancing their skills." Ms Pearce said the Scouts run its Joey (5-8 year old) and Cub (8 to 11 year old) sections together. The Scout section involves 11-15 year olds. "We adapt our activities for all the different ages in Joeys and Cubs - It would be great to get a new leader to enable separating the ages again. The group does not currently have any members in its eldest category, Venturer's - There are many positions available in the Scout section aged 11-15yrs. "We meet every Monday night each school term and occasionally there is a camp in the holidays - we try to organise one camp a term." Ms Pearce said the scouts are involved in local campaigns and community events, including Clean Up Australia Day and the Anzac Day ceremony. "Any major events we try and get the scouts out and involved with it. "It is a youth led program - the children choose what they are interested in and we do our best to adapt that into a safe programming matter - if they want to do rope climbing or kayaking ectara we just work it out within our skills and abilities." Ms Pearce said the organisation has a come and try period for newcomers over three visits. "That is all free no obligation - some kids need a couple more which we are happy to do." Ms Pearce said the children are presented with a scarf when they are Invested. The leaders present theScoutPromise and Law, before moving into the activities - newcomers will learn new skills such as tying different knots and camping skills. "They are high on our priority list...we also teach them about the scouting history." Ms Pearce said the Scouts hold camps at Lincoln National Park and visit the Scout Organisations camp grounds Nyroca near Wangary. "We have even been to the Flinders Ranges before with other scout groups." She said every three to four years there is a state wide eventwhere scouts can get involved in awesome activities at the Australian Scout Jamboree, Cuboree or Hoporee. Meeting scouts from other towns and sometimes states. Ms Pearce said the scouts in the Beadell District come together for group activities and camps approx once a year. "We have Roxby Downs, Ceduna, Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Port Augusta, Streaky Bay. We all attempt to get together so the children can have a socialise, meet other cubs and other scouts. Ms Pearce said the group needs more adult helpers and more children to join - she said the process people follow to become a Leader or is all covered by Scouts Australia. There are term fees for children to join which we attempt to keep as low as possible. "You will obtain your Police Clearance and Working with ChildrenCheck- we do Essential Training which teaches us about the scouting system - the next step is a leader. "It is all nationally accredited - you can choose whether or not you link what you have done to a TAFE certificate or something similar." Ms Pearce said there is no training expense to the new members. Just call by the Scout Hall on Monday nights to learn more or contact us via Facebook.

The Scouts in Port Lincoln is looking for more members and leaders to sign up Lachlan Smith