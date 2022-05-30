A three year project is about to be complete which will work to help local farmer who experience Mallee seeps on their properties, with the best management options for local land being trialed.
The Mallee seeps project is supported by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board with assistance from the Regenerative Agriculture Program, funded by Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
Eyre Peninsula Regional Agricultural Landcare Facilitator with the Board, Amy Wright, has been involved in the trials on five farms at Kimba, Rudall and Lock - Ms Wright said there had been "significant advances" in management options over the past three years of the project.
"Working with farmers to ensure the most appropriate management strategies were put in place - and in line with practical solutions for them to employ - was a successful action in the project," Ms Wright said.
"We know that it's vital for local farmers to be involved in these trials so that there's a greater chance of them adopting these best practice management strategies that we now know are suitable for our local properties."
The board has stated the Eyre Peninsula has two types of water table-related saline land degradation, with the first being associated with established creek lines through large catchment areas with highly saline shallow water tables.
The board stated this is not easily managed or rehabilitated by individual farmers at a local paddock level, as problems of water flows are needed to be addressed on a larger and coordinated scale - significant groundworks are required to change water flows and discharge impacts.
The second type is Mallee seeps which are a result of excess water passing through sandy rises and collecting as perched water tables on less permeable clay layers beneath, causing land degradation.
"Wet periods and high summer rainfall events like those experienced in February across the Eastern Eyre Peninsula, strongly impact the initial seep development, while the extended dry periods increase capillary rise and evaporation that concentrate salinity in the surface layers," Ms Wright said.
Lead researcher of the project Chris McDonough of Insight Extension for Agriculture said Mallee seeps had become more "prominent" in recent years as modern farming systems control deep-rooted perennial summer weeds on surrounding sandy catchment areas that contribute recharge water into the perched water tables where the seeps and scalds form.
Interventions to help manage Mallee seeps include planting lucerne and puccinellia. A farm at Kimba trialled this method with great success.
Ms Wright said planting lucerne and puccinellia had proved to be effective for Eyre Peninsula scalds.
"We also trialled adding sand to seep sites and pumping water out of them," Ms Wright said.
Local farmers who want to know more details about the results of these trials are invited to join the project team for a workshop at Rudall on June 16.
An online decision tree which works to help farmers identify the type of salinity and the management actions depending on severity of the issue, has been developed in conjunction with Mallee Sustainable Farming grower group. The tree has a series of videos about the trial outcomes.
The first two videos - about managing creek line salinity and planting lucerne and puccinellia to manage a seep - are available on the Board's YouTube channel.
The decision tree is available on the Mallee Sustainable Farming website - https://msfp.org.au/mallee-seeps-decision-tree/.
More details about the resources available to farmers will be discussed at the Rudall workshop, with the session being hands-on with consultant Chris McDonough presenting the findings from the three-year project as well as providing tools that work to identify and devise practical management plans in aiming to reduce the impact of Mallee seeps.
RSVP by June 10 for the workshop to Amy Wright on 0467 004 555, Sustainable Agriculture Project Officer Josh Telfer on 0460 000 290 or visit https://bit.ly/MalleeSeepsEP.
