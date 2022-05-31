Desal plant key to Eyre Peninsula water security: Spiers

The Eyre Peninsula needs water security through the desalation plant which is set to be installed in the region, Leader of the Liberal Party David Spiers said.
Mr Spiers, on a tour of the Eyre Peninsula with Member for Flinders Sam Telfer, said the installation of the plant - and the subsequent water security - would help with potential business and population growth.
Advertisement
"Water is an environmental issue but it is also a huge economic input to see growth to see profit margins increase and see this place stay as great as it is," he said.
During the visit Mr Spiers' also raised the future of the Ceduna community library.
"Mr Telfer and I are working hard to make sure labor commit to what the liberals said they would do there...we want that project to go ahead and that was certainly high on the agenda for Ceduna council," he said.
Mr Spiers said he was in the region to listen to find out what people wanted from their "alternative" government.
During the tour meetings were held with councils, regional development groups, representatives of local business, to gather feedback about what they would like to see from their alternative government.
"I flew into Ceduna and caught up with the council, local liberal party members and took a look at some of the projects that we had advanced during our time in government - including close protection initiatives that fell under my port folio," he said.
Mr Spiers said Mr Telfer bought "immense experience" to the shadow cabinet.
"I have given him quite a unique portfolio that is regional population growth and regional planning, that is really different planning for our capital city - this is looking at the challenges that will come with both growing regional populations in some centres and diminishing populations in other towns," he said.
Mr Spiers said Mr Telfer would be working with local councils within the Eyre Peninsula and across the state to develop strategies to help the "regions stay resilient stay sustainable".
He said some of the issues that needed to be tackled included shortages around housing access affordability and availability, economic development issues, projects taking in infrastructure, livability and lack of child care.
"It is good to get in front of people, have those conversations and learn about what some potential solutions will be," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.