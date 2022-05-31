Port Lincoln Times

Desal plant key to Eyre Peninsula water security: Spiers

Updated May 31 2022 - 1:42am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tour: Member for Flinders Sam Telfer and Leader of the Liberal Party David Spiers undertook a tour together of the Eyre Peninsula. Photo: Lachlan Smith.

The Eyre Peninsula needs water security through the desalation plant which is set to be installed in the region, Leader of the Liberal Party David Spiers said.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.