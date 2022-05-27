news, local-news,

A program has been organised in Port Lincoln to celebrate National Reconciliation Week, involving workshops, films and exhibitions. National Reconciliation Week runs from Friday May 27 to Friday June 3, with this year's theme being 'Be Brave. Make Change.' The program will include storytelling workshops, an exhibition of local art and screening of a state-wide short film collection. Free storytelling workshops will be run in the community room in the Port Lincoln Lincoln Library from 10am to 2pm on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The workshops will involve Barngarla elder Aunty Lizzie Richards and special guests Eliza Wuttke from Writers SA and City of Port Lincoln First Nations Engagement Officer Evelyn Walker - materials, tea and coffee and light lunch will be provided. Port Lincoln Library Manager Louise Mrdjen said last year's National Reconciliation Week art workshops with Emmalene Richards and Vicki Bosisto were "hugely popular," with the pieces produced still being displayed in the community room. "We invite people of all ages to come along and engage in the workshops and can't wait to see what is created," Ms Mrdjen said. "It is a really special opportunity to engage with our local elders and learn from them - to appreciate the way they protect and share stories - and to continue on our journey to reconciliation." The library's weekly Story Time session on Wednesday 10:30am for preschoolers and their families, will feature stories with a Reconciliation Week theme. 'Nunga Screen' will be featuring at the Nautilus Arts Centre on Thursday, June 2, which is a showcase of short films by First Nations filmmakers. Local schools will be attending the screening at 10am, with the public being invited to the screening at 7pm. Admission is free however bookings are essential - visit: nautilusartscentre.com.au/event/nunga-screen or phone (08) 8621 2351. Nunga Screen is held annually on Reconciliation Week across South Australia, featuring inspiring documentaries, compelling dramas, quirky animation, contemporary and traditional storytelling. Ngarrindjeri man Josh Trevorrow said he has programmed Nunga Screen aiming to champion First Nations talent. "Nunga Screen has become a strong part of community calendars across regional SA and with each year our partnerships with regional organisations and communities strengthens," Mr Treverrow said. "Our films this year are all South Australian and all made by First Nation filmmakers." Mr Trevoerrow said film is one of the most powerful mediums to educate and enlighten audiences about his People and Culture. "We hope everyone comes out for this amazing opportunity to get together, connect, learn and have fun." Art works by local First Nations artists will tell their stories during a 3 month exhibition at the Nautilus Arts Centre Gallery which will be displayed from Reconciliation Week in June through the celebrations of NAIDOC Week in July and open until August. For more information visit nautilusartscentre.com.au. City of Port Lincoln Deputy Mayor Jack Ritchie said the wider community should continue to be a part of the Port Lincoln community's journey of reconciliation through attending these events. "A vibrant Reconciliation Week programme is indicative of the strong commitment our council and community have to our reconciliation journey - to develop meaningful relationships, respect and opportunities for all First Nations peoples in our community," Mr Ritchie said. "Reconciliation Week, and later this year, NAIDOC Week, are significant on our community's calendar because of our reconciliation journey. I encourage everyone to consider getting along and engaging in these events." City of Port Lincoln Chief Executive Officer Matthew Morgan said community members should meet the City's First Nations Engagement Officer Evelyn Walker at the library workshops. "Evelyn is new to our staff this year but has already been integral to community engagement around the foreshore developments and we invite the community to get to know her," he said. The theme for National Reconciliation Week 2022 is Be Brave: Make Change, a challenge to all Australians - individuals, families, communities, organisations and government - to tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so change can be made for the benefit of all Australians. To learn more, visit nrw.reconciliation.org.au.

