Fixing doctor shortages and better specialist health treatments options for Port Lincoln are key issues that city council chief executive Matt Morgan wants to see addressed in this week's State Budget.
Transport and road safety measures were also on the wish list for funding in the budget.
"I think in regional areas it has been well documented the issues around doctor shortages getting access to allied health and specialist health treatments in regional areas," Mr Morgan said.
"We would hope they would be key focus areas in the upcoming state budget."
Mr Morgan said council had been discussing the condition and the safety roads in Port Lincoln in recent years.
"The State Government road network across the Southern Eyre but particularly within Port Lincoln is something we have had a number of discussions with the government about," he said.
"It comes up in just about every consultation we deal with the community."
Mr Morgan said he believed the closure of the railway line several years ago had "exacerbated" this.
"It is still has some underlying conditions issues and also some safety issues that need to be addressed," he said.
"We are talking Liverpool street, Hallet Place those sort of main roads right through the middle of the centre where we have got heavy vehicles and normal vehicles and then pedestrian all coming together in one area as well as Porter street out western road as well."
Mr Morgan said the council was after funding certainly to be able to fix issues with the road network.
"There was 32 million allocated through the Roads of Strategic Importance program across the Eyre Peninsula - that has delivered some overtaking lanes in some of the rural areas," he said.
"What we need to look at is the safety and in particular the roundabouts right along that Liverpool stretch of road because you have got the schools in there, you have got a lot of activity."
Mr Morgan said safer options than roundabouts were needed, particularly for heavy vehicles traffic.
"We want to see some commitment of funds to actually treat those issues - but then also consider whether or not some of those roundabouts might need alternative treatment - potentially even traffic lights to make them safe," he said.
Mr Morgan said council had been grateful for the assistance received in the past from the State Government.
"The State Government is funding half of the foreshore project for example, and they have also contributed half of the funds to go towards the Whait Reserve Project," he said.
"We would hope the open spaces programs would continue because then we can try and leverage more money into projects like Nelson Square."
Mr Morgan said council would also like funding to further development around Ravendale Sporting Complex, Centenary Oval and potentially Murray Point.
"We would hope that broader approach to funding and co-funding projects with local government continues but we want to see a focus on the State Government having a good investment into its own infrastructure within our own communities as well," he said.
Mr Morgan said he is eager to see how the State Government would childcare shortages in regional areas through the Department of Education.
"Childcare itself is inhibited to growth and economic development - many families cannot have that second job because they cant secure childcare," he said.
Mr Morgan said council was working to secure time with the new government and the new ministers.
"We are hopeful over the coming weeks we will have direct audience with key ministers to talk about key issues within our community," he said.
