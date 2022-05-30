Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matt Morgan outlines hopes for upcoming state budget

By Lachlan Smith
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:59am, first published 4:30am
Thoughts: Fixing doctor shortages and better specialist health treatments options for Port Lincoln are key issues that city council chief executive Matt Morgan wants to see addressed in this week's State Budget. Photo: Lachlan Smith.

Fixing doctor shortages and better specialist health treatments options for Port Lincoln are key issues that city council chief executive Matt Morgan wants to see addressed in this week's State Budget.

