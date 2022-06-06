Two groups in the Eyre Peninsula have received support from Australia Post.
Australia Post announced grants of up to $1000 each in working to support 356 Aussie community groups in celebrating local community connections.
Cummins and District Enterprise Committee received funding, with the group holding a Christmas Wonderland for the community to participate and enjoy.
Arno Bay Progress Association received funds for when it purchases its new workshop including equipment and tools for community use.
The Cowell Wellbeing Group will produce a local community calendar featuring inspirational photographs of Franklin Harbour.
The diverse community groups will share in almost $350,000 for projects such as community gardens, arts and crafts workshops, and volunteer training, after being nominated by their local postie, Post Office worker or another Australia Post team member.
Australia Post Head of Community Nicky Tracey said the program has taken a "grassroots approach," with team members encouraged to offer a nomination based on their own personal connection to a local organisation.
"With more than 4,000 post offices around Australia, and delivery teams travelling to the furthest corners of the country, we understand the importance of the connections our people have with the communities we serve," Ms Tracey said.
"These grants give us an opportunity to support what matters to our team members, and to help them to help others in their local community.
Ms Tracey said the organisation was delighted to see a number of people around Australia who were keen to make a difference after nominating an organisation close to their heart for a grant.
Recipients include non-profit groups across metro, regional and remote areas and in every state of Australia, with more than half awarded in regional and remote communities.
Since 2018 more than 1,350 grants totalling more than $842,000 have been awarded as part of the Australia Post program. The full list of Australia Post's 2022 People of Post Grants recipients, listed by state and location, and more information about the grants program is available at: auspost.com.au/popgrants.
Australia Post will also launch its 2022 Community Grants program in June, with organisations able to apply for funding for projects that support mental health and wellbeing in local communities.
