Tasman had a good win over Lincoln South on Saturday at Centenary Oval, defeating the Eagles by 41 points.
It was a close game to start, with both teams landing three major scores each for the term - Tasman lead by a point at the first break, the scores 3.2 to 3.3.
The game continued to be a close battle in the second, with the Eagles taking the lead after landing three major scores and one point, while Tasman kicked two goals of their own and three points, the scores at half time being 6.3 to 5.6.
Tasman were unable to make the most of their opportunities in the third, kicking two goals five for the term, however, they were able to hold the lead as the Eagles scored one goal one for the quarter, the scores at the final break being 7.4 to 7.11.
Tasman ran away with the game in the fourth and were far more accurate in front of goal than earlier in the game, kicking five goals one and keeping the Eagles goalless as they scored three points for the term.
Best players for Lincoln South were, Michael Mazey, Colby Syvertsen, Luke Wilkins, Max Williams and Jacob Harvey.
Kadyn Bryant, Brodie Drewitt and Michael Mazey each finished with two goals each for the game. Connor Maden also finished with a goal.
Best players for the Tasman were Tyson Jenner, Tyson Collins, Texas Sinclair, Billy Haebich and Harry Haebich.
Liam Cocks finished with four goals to his name, while Brent Harris had three. Billy Haebich and Jack Parsons kicked two each, while Harry Izzo and Cooper Perham had one each.
Mallee Park had a big win over Boston, defeating the Tigers by 64 points on their home deck.
The Peckers got off to a good start, kicking six goals four by the end of the first term, keeping the Tigers to one goal one.
Mallee Park were relentless in the second and were accurate in front of goal to build a strong lead, kicking five goals one, while the Tigers kicked three goals one throughout the quarter, the scores 11.5 to 4.2 at half time.
The Peckers kept Boston goalless in the third, kicking one point for the term, while Mallee Park kicked three goals three to bring the margin out to 65 points, the scores at the final break 14.8 to 4.3.
Boston had more success in front of goal in the final quarter, kicking four goals two for the quarter, while the Peckers kicked four goals one to come away with a huge victory.
Peckers had a long list of goalkickers including Graham Johncock and Malcom Miller who slotted three each, Jeremy Joss and Tyrone Roderick kicked two each and Steven Harrison, Justin Long, Ky Miller and Quade Ware each finished with a goal.
Best players for Boston were Mitchell Garrett, Christian Dorward, Sanjesh Singh, Oliver Sellen and Adam Davies. Singh finished with three goals, while Davies, Garrett, Jsames Neale, Jake Swalue and Tarkyn Fowler each had one goal.
Wayback and Marble Range went head to head at Ravendale Sporting Complex, with the Magpies defeating the Demons by 46 points.
The Magpies were extremely accurate in front of goal, kicking five goals for the term, with the Demons kicking 3.1 by the first break.
It continued to be a tight game in the second, however, the Magpies held onto their lead after kicking one goal four to the Demons two goals two, the scores being 5.3 to 6.4 at half time.
The Magpies had a good third quarter, kicking four goals three for the term to build a strong lead, with Demons kicking one goal two for the quarter.
The Magpies continued their strong form in the final quarter, piling on another five goals two, keeping the Demons to two goals for the term, the final scores being 8.5 to 15.9.
Best players for the Demons included Sam Heinjus, Thomas Easson, Ben Sampson, Daniel Slorach and Jonty Seal.
Saxon Spencer and Dylan Vonderwall had two goals each, while Seal, Easson, Beau Sampson and Archie Aldridge each finished with a goal.
