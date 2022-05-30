Port Lincoln Golf Club had an action packed week which involved returnee to the club Gavin Cheriton winning the A grade monthly medal.
May 28
Saturday's Stroke round was sponsored by Intersport and saw 77 men take part.
Gavin Cheriton has returned to golf after a long break and won the A Grade Monthly Medal with a convincing par round of 72.
The B Grade winner was Ben Jaensch with 87 and Scotty Francis had the same score to win C Grade.
In the handicap sections, the same players were successful in all grades - Gavin Cheriton with 69 nett from Chas Chambers 70, Ben Jaensch 70 from Todd George 72 and Scotty Francis 66 from Dave Bellchambers a distant runner-up on nett 71.
Rundowns went to Tim Robinson and Jake Norris on 71 and Joshua Humphries, Trevor Durdin, Ryan Cottrell and Phillip Remphrey, all on 72.
Fifteen women played, with Deb Sykes 75 winning from new member Reeta Devi on 77.
NTP winners were Don Henson, who eagled the first hole but didn't see the result until he got to the green, Ben Jaensch, Norm Marks, Chris Brooks, Tim Robinson and Brenton Lees.
Par-breakers on the per-three holes were Trevor Durdin, Phillip Remphrey, Rex Bichard (twice), Norm Marks, Brenton Lees, Scott Lombe, Flick Daniells, Bob Sorensen and Cliff Taylor.
May 26
Mortlock Clinic sponsored the Women's Annual Foursomes Championships on Thursday.
The Championship winners, over 27 holes, were Cynthia Thompson and Jo Higgins with 137, from Carolyn Cocks and Heather Darley 142, on a countback from Val Sharrad and Cindy Carr.
The state-wide Shylie Rymill Foursomes, over the first eighteen holes played, was won by Val Sharrad and Cindy Carr with nett 74.
The winners of the daily event were Val Sharrad and Cindy Carr with 74, from Cynthia Thompson and Jo Higgins on 75.
Rundowns went to Marg Jenkins and Gail Watherston on nett 77.5 from Kaye Jaensch and Kay Freeth on nett 78.
May 25
Afternoon showers didn't deter 63 Men from taking part in their Wednesday mid-week event, sponsored by Port Lincoln Food Warehouse.
The A Grade winner was Scott Lombe with 39 Stableford points, from Andrew Fraser on 37.
Inadvertantly missed from last week's report, Scott Lombe also recorded two eagles in the one round, on the par five fifth and thirteenth holes.
B Grade winner was Darryl Scharfe with 36 prom Brian Henson on 35, the same score recorded by Jake Harvey to win C Grade from Dave Bellchambers on 33.
Rundowns went to Trent Bradford 37, Codey Marchesi 35, George Mayhew 34 and Greg Hughes and Bob Sorensen filling out the minor placings with 33 points each.
NTO Winners were Jordon Hind, Haydn Myers, Adam Sullivan, Scott Lombe (twice) and Benji Sellen.
A plethora of par-three birdies were plucked, by Scott Lombe, Warren Rosman, Ben Sellen, Darryl Scharfe, Steven Forstner, Gavin Roberts and Lindsay Gordon.
May 23
The first round of the Southern EP Women's Inter-Club Pennants was held at Port Lincoln on Monday.
Clubs taking part in teams of three were Tumby Bay, Coffin Bay and four teams from Port Lincoln to prevent a bye.
Port Lincoln Red defeated Lincoln Green 2 matches to one, Lincoln Black d Coffin Bay 3/1 and Lincoln Gold won all of their matches from Tumby Bay.
May 22
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition was won by Grant Bamber with 40 points from Annette Schaefer on 47, and rundowns awarded to Daniel Mengis and Liz Weatherspoon.
Liz Weatherspoon, Scott Lombe and Ben Abley scored par-three birdies.
