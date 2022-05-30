The lovely sandy run of Eastview on Saturday May 28 involved nine riders making the trip 12kms southwest of Cleve.
Property of Mary Edwards the absence of the run last year was felt, as all were eager to test out their horses on the course.
The weather seemed promising as sunshine welcomed all as riders tacked up and mounted for a fun day of riding. And what an interesting day it would turn out to be.
Master Turnbull rode her trusty Archie inviting new hunters for the season Rachell Warner on Cooper, Bonnie Puckridge on Sam and Claire Loveridge on Red.
The three joined the followers for the day with keen grins on their faces. 6 hunters made up the field with Leon Hurrell riding Bright Eyes, who was invited to ride up front with master.
Tarnya Branson rode her grey Bill the Brave and had a full day ahead of herself, she was thankful the run was sandy.
Jordan Branson rode buttons amongst them all, the smallest pair for the day. Emma Doudle was appointed field master riding up the back with Deb Henderson on Jellybean.
Blow of the horn from master and it was all go with the hunters riding off around the first sections of jumps.
An interesting start with the master having a refusal at the first fence. Not the only one however as Doudle also had a similar ride.
Overcoming the jumps, the riders made their way to the second paddock where trouble awaited for them again.
A few fidgety mounts meant riders were moving all over the show. Doudle took a tumble after a specky jump which meant the field was held up once again, she remounted however and was fine to continue her ride.
Warner unfortunately had to retire from the field as her mount was seemed to be out of sorts.
The field had not yet left the second paddock yet with one rider retired and 2 falls, one unfortunate one from Tarnya earlier as well.
It was time to get a move on otherwise they'd be riding till dark. The next section of run went smoother with everyone on board however the weather decided to give its thoughts.
The field cantered through horizontal rain which was heavy at times. This only added to the excitement as the steeds grew more exhilarated.
Hurrell had to ride into jumps as his mare was zig zagging on entrance. Jordan seemed to be the cruisiest rider of the day following behind the Master quietly not making a real fuss.
Bonnie had a great ride as she controlled her mount well. Riding next to Claire both girls seemed to enjoy the stretches of canter.
Stirrup cup was very much appreciated for a couple riders. The weather turned from horrible to quite pleasant with horses and riders having a chance to dry off.
Unfortunately, Doudle decided to retire from the field for the second half as well as Claire. Now with 2 vacant steeds there were opportunities for new faces to join the field, although one rider insisted that he could walk the horses back to the floats.
Lucky for him however Sheree Mills and Kelly Crosby were keen as mustard to take the reins, so there were no more retirees from the field.
With the new riders mounted it was time to continue the run for the short ride home. The leader of the car followers was probably the rowdiest car of the day with Mr Turnbull, Stringer and Jonesy all piled in together.
One injured rider had the joy of travelling with them for the second half which only doubled her headache with the wise words of wisdom being thrown around.
Well, that was according to Shaun who had plenty of commentary and entertainment to give. All riders made it back aboard and safe to the final paddock where the hunters took on the last few jumps, Tarnya stretching her boy over some logs in the end.
Mills and Crosby must have enjoyed their ride as they had smiles from ear to ear the entire time. Although there were some hairy moments it was overall a great day of hunting once again.
Next weeks hunt is held on Saturday June 4 at 1pm on Winndie.
10km east of Wanilla we hope to see you all there as it is the last hunt before the combined state hunt.
For more information visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/SouthernEyreHuntClubInc/. Tally Ho.
