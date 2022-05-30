Yallunda Flat playing at home won 20 rubbers 68 games to Tumby Bay 10 rubbers 42 games.
The first singles round was close with Yallunda Flat taking it 6-22 to Tumby 4-17. Yallunda Flat then dominated the doubles, winning 4-13 to 1-3.
Once again, the singles round saw a tight win by Yallunda Flat 6-20 to 4-18. A strong finish saw Yallunda Flat win the tiered doubles round 4-13 to Tumby Bay 1-4.
Best for Yallunda Flat with 4 wins each were Jared Bates, Lisa Fitzgerald, Lorraine Dunn, Carmel Sheehan and Lyn Telfer.
For Tumby Bay, Richard Hennell and Andrew Cabot won 3 each, with Mike Bradford and Dennis Peck supporting with 2 wins.
Richard Hennell for Tumby Bay started the night with a close win over top player for Yallunda Flat, Isaac Telfer 11-13, 11-7, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6.
Yallunda Flat's Wade Gray won narrowly 7-11, 11-4, 13-11, 8-11, 12-10 over Tumby Bay's Malvern Telfer.
Jared Bates for Yallunda Flat had a comeback win 9-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 over Dave Elson, while Lyn Telfer playing for Yallunda Flat won 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 5-11, 12-10 over James Carr.
In the match at Cummins, Karkoo 24 rubbers 77 games won comfortably against Cummins 6 rubbers 28 games.
Karkoo started strongly winning the first singles round 8-24 to Cummins 2-12. Karkoo went on to clean-sweep the doubles 5-15 to 0-1.
The second round of singles was much closer, with Karkoo winning 6-23 to Cummins 4-12. Karkoo then dominated the final tiered doubles 5-15 to 0-3.
Karkoo players with 4 wins each were Darren Atkins, Rod Pearson, Leon Hurrell, Gavin Traeger, Malcolm Hancock and Linnea Mead.
Best for Cummins with 2 singles wins was Andre Perrang, playing for Cummins for the first time.
Darren Atkins for Karkoo and Lester Barnes for Cummins had their usual close battle, with Darren coming out on top 14-12, 3-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-8.
Andre Perrang for Cummins outlasted Cheryl King 11-8, 6-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7. Karkoo's Linnea Mead won 6-11, 11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 11-4 over Isaac Traeger playing for Cummins.
Terry Sampson scored a good win for Cummins over Steve Fuss 11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7.
Yeelanna had the bye.
