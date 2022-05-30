Port Lincoln Times

Yallunda Flat play Tumby Bay at home in Great Flinders Table Tennis

Updated May 30 2022 - 6:51am, first published 4:54am
Yallunda Flat playing at home won 20 rubbers 68 games to Tumby Bay 10 rubbers 42 games.



