The Port Lincoln Show is returning this year following a three year hiatus.
The upcoming show will be held on August 14, with the The Agricultural and Horticultural Society show being the longest running community event in Port Lincoln, starting in 1904.
The committee has worked to reinvent the show each year, aiming to bring something new and exciting for families.
New show president Semi Skoljarev and the committee of volunteers have been working hard to bring that same "rich tradition" to the show this year.
Mr Skoljarev said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in South Australian would allow for the show to go ahead, with the committee excited to be offering a large family friendly event for both locals and visitors.
Mr Skolijarev believes the show will be a focal point for families who have missed out on major community events, including Tunarama over the past few years.
"We will have the traditional pavillion competitions, horse jumping and dressage, and the pigeon and poultry judging as well as some new and exciting features," Mr Skolijarev said.
"Do you make a mean scone or grow the freshest fruit and veg? - There is the popular lego competition and art for the kids as well which is fun to enter but also worth a look in the pavillion."
Mr Skoljarev is hoping the community and sponsors would support the show in its returning year, encouraging the community to become involved in the event, putting on displays or signing up for the competitions.
The rides and side show alley are returning, and there will be a lot of free entertainment, demonstrations, a bar and great music.
"Because we will be Port Lincoln's major family event we are planning some new surprises, with something for all ages to enjoy as well as some wow factor moments," Mr Skolijarev said.
Details of the competition categories are on the Port Lincoln Show website - tickets will be changed to on-line this year as well.
Mr Skoljarev said the new committee is looking for volunteers and sponsors to ensure the show is a success. Contact Semi Skoljarev for details: 0428 837221
