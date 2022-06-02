Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank launch branch re-fresh, introducing new logo and colours

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:02am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank Branch Business Manager David Stoeckel with the Port Lincoln Rotary Club members during the launch of the branch's re-branding. Photo: Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank launched a new look to its branch, with plans to support community groups and businesses in a variety of ways.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.