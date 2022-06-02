Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank launched a new look to its branch, with plans to support community groups and businesses in a variety of ways.
Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank Branch Business Manager David Stoeckel said that the branch had handed out $230,000 in grants last year, with the next round of grant applications in August.
"We have a monthly sponsorship round where we can hand out some of our smaller grants and the one annual grants application process," Mr Stoeckel said.
He said 14 different recipients were presented with grants at last year's AGM.
Mr Stoeckle said he was looking forward to continuing to work with local group during upcoming events.
Bendigo Bank's commitment to Port Lincoln was also demonstrated with the re-branding of its branch in the city, launched by a barbecue run by the Rotary Club.
"The Rotary Club are a great supporter for us always have been we work very well in regard to joint projects," Mr Stoeckle said
Mr Stoeckel said he had received great feedback about the bank's new look.
"It is just a bit of a launch here today (May 27) to let everyone know what we are up to and to say 'come on board' and keep supporting Bendigo Bank," Mr Stoeckel said.
He said local tradesman had worked on the new changes in conjunction with thanking branch manager Prue Hyward.
Bendigo Bank will be sponsoring the Mortlock Shield again this year over the long weekend as well as the Cleve Field Days.
