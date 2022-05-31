Junior and senior soccer matches played out over the weekend for round four of the of the Port Lincoln Soccer Association, involving the Lincoln City Raiders claiming a big win over the Masters in the A's.
Under 9's:
SEKOL Masters 1 versus Lincoln City Raiders 1
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Nikolas Bolenski; Lincoln City Raiders Nate Castley.
Lincoln Knights 6 versus South Coast 1
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Dax Price 2, Mekye Firth 2, Oska Franklin, Nicholas Fiebig; South Coast Lucas Monfries.
Under 11's:
SEKOL Masters 2 versus Lincoln City Raiders 0
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Ewan Butterworth, Patrick Luscombe.
Lincoln Knights 1 versus South Coast 5
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Gabriel Treagus; South Coast Patrick Cochrane 3, Harrison McEvoy, Elia Spinks.
Under 13's:
SEKOL Masters 6 versus Lincoln City Raiders 2
Goal scorers: SEKOL Jed Saunders 2, Will Van-Riet 2, Beau Ives, Finn Miletic; Lincoln City Raiders Kai Cunningham, Lukas Walmsley.
Best players: Alice Bolenski, Jed Saunders, Beau Ives
Lincoln Knights 1 versus South Coast 7
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights James Hore; South Coast Isaiah Spinks 4, Jessie Wilson, Connor Jacobs, LCR own goal.
Best players: Isaiah Spinks, James Hore, Jessie Wilson
Under 16's:
SEKOL Masters 4 versus Lincoln City Raiders 0
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Angus Van Rooijen 2, Evan Lukin, Sam Lydeamore.
Best players: Angus Van Rooijen, Bradley Jacobs, Sam Lydeamore
Lincoln Knights 5 versus South Coast 7
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 5; South Coast Eimear Cochrane 2, Tiarnan Cochrane 2, Jack Butterworth 2, Isaiah Spinks.
Best players: Jack Butterworth, Ethan Franklin, Isaiah Spinks
Senior A's:
SEKOL Masters 4 versus Lincoln City Raiders 12
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Kon Kapnistis 2, Naish Parthenis, Own goal Jye Nixon; Lincoln City Raiders Camden Madden 5, Deven Canty 3, Bradley Jacobs 2, Ramon Dennis, Jye Nixon
Best players: Deven Canty, Camden Madden, Kon Kapnistis
Lincoln Knights 5 versus South Coast 0
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin, Frankie Ramo, Charlie Price, SC own goal.
Best players: Charlie Price, Luke Frears, Leon Duns
Senior Match reports
SEKOL
Masters v Lincoln City Raiders
Sunday's early game between Sekol Masters and Raiders was another interesting game of football.
Raiders fielded a strong side with Mallard the obvious absentee. Sekol were again weakened with the absence of fishermen to bolster the team. The under 16s were on call again.
Raiders had the better of the first half and exerted their dominance with 4 timely goals through Madden (2) Canty and Dennis.
The second half began with Sekol playing some better football and before long they were 2 goals to the good, one to Kapnistis and one to Naish Parthenis.
Two more goals followed in quick fashion from Kapnistis and an own goal and it was game on, albeit temporarily.
Raiders found their groove again and proceeded to run riot against a 10 man tiring Masters unit. Raiders kicked another 7 goals in the space of 15 mins. Camden Madden bagged another 3 , Canty 2 and Jacobs 2
Best players for Raiders were Camden and Canty and for Sekol it was the youngsters Lydeamore, Lukin and Van Rooijen
Lincoln Knights v South Coast
The later time slot saw the top of the table clash between Lincoln Knights and South Coast with both teams locked on 7 points a piece.
After the 2 sides battled out a one all draw in the season opener this clash had the fans eager to see who would come out on top.
South Coast were with out their X-factor in Ingerson in midfield and the experience of Panizzolo up front. Knights had a strong team out but were still missing young defender Oestmann and experienced head in Vivian who controls the midfield.
The opening 10 minutes both teams were trying to find their feet and neither side could take full control.
Then inside 15 minutes young gun Ethan Franklin dribbled past a couple defenders and tried his luck beating the keeper to make it 1 nil.
There was every chance the flood gates could open from here with the attacking abilities the Knights possess, but the defensive duo of Hess and Wicks had other ideas and they held strong though out along with keeper Murray who made a great save punching clear a Charlie Price dipping free kick which looked destined to find the net.
Only moments later Andrew McCouaig took a quick throw in to put Clement through on goal, his shot spilled through towards goal only to be cleared on the line by Deep Jhajj.
South Coast were enjoying a moment of consecutive attacks when the reds winger Valdes took a shot but Knights keeper Price made a great save to deny the Coasters.
South Coast attacked again through Valdes but it was Price again coming out putting his body on the line to keep the opposition scoreless.
One nil at half time and this game still looked like it could go either way.
But Knights came out after the break with other ideas and doubled their lead with in a minute of the restart when Ramoni attacked from the left, his saved shot fell to Frankie Ramo who calmly slotted the Knights second.
Charlie Price then found space out side the box and he didn't need to be told twice to shoot, smashing the ball past the keeper to make it 3 nil.
The Knighters started to take control of this one and when the hard working Dan Harders found the net it was game over.
A 5th goal scored for Knights just before full time when South Coast defender tried to clear the ball it struck Knights forward Coleman and went in.
The win gives Knights some breathing space at the top and are a game clear now.
Best for Knights Luke Frears, Charlie and Henry Price, for South Coast the usual suspects Duns, Hess and McCouaig were all very solid.
