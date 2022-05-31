Port Lincoln Times
Updated

Man charged with murder in Venus Bay

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
Peter Hillier's body was found at Venus Bay.

UPDATED: Police are seeking information on the movements of a motor home owned by Peter Hillier, whose body was discovered at Venus Bay on May 30.

