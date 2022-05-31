Man charged with murder in Venus Bay

UPDATED: Police are seeking information on the movements of a motor home owned by Peter Hillier, whose body was discovered at Venus Bay on May 30.
A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to Mr Hillier's death and is due to appear in court.
At a press conference on Tuesday morning, police said Mr Hillier, 64, was believed to have been travelling with the man who had been listed as a missing person in NSW since 2020.
Police said they believed the pair left NSW about a month ago with plans to to travel around Australia and Mr Hillier subsequently bought a Mercedes motor home in Adelaide, which was being used for the trip.
The white Mercedes motor home has blue markings on the side and an overhanging cab at the front.
Police said on May 30 at 10.29am ambulance services were called to an address in Venus Bay where Mr Hillier was found dead.
Police from Ceduna and Port Lincoln attended the Venus Bay house and as a result of preliminary investigations major crime, major crash and forensic response units were called in.
"We're trying to identify any sightings of Peter or the motor home from 7am Sunday, May 29," Superintendent Des Bray said.
"We want to map out their movements and what they were doing and build a picture of Peter's movements since he's left NSW.
"Anyone who has had contact with Peter in the last month or seen him with his motor home from Sunday to contact Crimestoppers."
"Police have started talking with neighbours and local businesses and we do know they stayed in several holiday homes.
"Peter's body was found in a holiday home. His Mercedes motor home is very distinctive. The Mercedes motor home has been seized by police."
Police have also called for motorists to send in dash cam footage of the motor home.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.sa.gov.au. You can remain anonymous.
Police were called to Sandham Street just after 11am where the body of a 64-year-old man from Mid North Coast Region of NSW, was found inside a home.
Detectives from Eyre and Western CIB and Major Crime attended the scene along with a Forensic Pathologist.
Around 8pm on Monday, May 30, police arrested a 43-year-old from the NSW Central Coast.
The 43-year-old is known to the deceased and has been charged with murder.
He has been refused bail and will appear in the Port Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 31.
