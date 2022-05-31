Port Lincoln City Council's Reconciliation Week theme is 'Be Brave, Make Change,' with stories coming to life during the writing workshops which have kicked off the week at the Port Lincoln Library.
The first writing workshop was held on Monday May 30, including local elders Lizzie Richards and Aunty Jackie Nannup sharing their stories.
Aunty Lizzie said writing the stories was about healing.
"I would like to touch other's people's hearts too and maybe they can understand through the writing - I am not much of a talker so I do it like this, I write," Aunty Lizzie said.
"It is history, what we went through - a lot of young people don't know about the Stolen Generation," Aunty Lizzie said.
Aunty Jackie said she would like to tell her story to the next generation.
"I am writing this cos one day I am not going to be here - it is for the children, this is gonna be part of a history for my young ones - They can sit back and read," Aunty Jackie said.
Eliza Wuttke from Writers SA was at the workshop to pass on writing tips, as well as Port Lincoln City Council's Manager of Community, Culture and Recreation Helena Jones, Project officer for Community, Culture and Recreation Amy Williams and First Nations engagement officer Evelyn Walker who helped facilitate the workshops.
The workshops have been organised as a series, with the next two taking place on Thursday and Friday.
There is also artwork displayed on the wall of library, painted during Reconciliation week last year, lead by Bungarla woman Emma Richards - Bungarla language had also been incorporated into the artwork.
Ms Walker said the workshops are also based around healing.
"We have got some stolen generation elders here so it is lovely to be able to share their story with everyone - we are all in it together when it comes to reconciliation."
Ms Walker said it would be lovely to have the stories published.
"This week is about getting the ideas down," Ms Walker said.
"If they want to do illustrations, there could be future potential workshops for them to be able to do that and get it in book form."
