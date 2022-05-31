Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Library host to Reconciliation Week writing workshops

By Lachlan Smith
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:06am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workshop: Rose Linn (back left), Writers SA's Eliza Wuttke, Port Lincoln City Council First Nations Engagement officer Evelyn Walker, Council's Manager of Community Culture and Recreation Helena Jones, Aunty Lizzie Richards (front left), Aunty Jackie Nannup and Project officer for Community, Culture and Recreation Amy Williams. Photo: Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln City Council's Reconciliation Week theme is 'Be Brave, Make Change,' with stories coming to life during the writing workshops which have kicked off the week at the Port Lincoln Library.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.