Free workshop at Yallunda Flat Hall aiming to help farmers in the Lower Eyre

Updated June 2 2022 - 1:10am, first published June 1 2022 - 11:30pm
The early establishment of a mixed species cover crop pasture on sloping land with traditionally low water infiltration. Photo: supplied.

Yallunda Flat Hall will be host to a free workshop focusing on multi-species pastures and cover crops, working to help Lower Eyre Peninsula farmers discover more about the value these could add to their farming mix.

Local News

