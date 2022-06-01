Yallunda Flat Hall will be host to a free workshop focusing on multi-species pastures and cover crops, working to help Lower Eyre Peninsula farmers discover more about the value these could add to their farming mix.
The workshop be held on Tuesday, June 21 from 9:30am to 12:45pm, and it is part of the Regenerative Agriculture Program, delivered by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board and Agriculture, Innovation and Research EP (AIREP).
The workshop has been funded from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
The program's Sustainable Agriculture Project Officer, Josh Telfer, said although the lower Eyre Peninsula has many fertile farming areas, it could benefit from a mixed species approach.
"Planting multi-species can help to counter issues like waterlogging, lower soil nitrogen status, poor pasture growth and autumn feed gaps for livestock," Mr Telfer said.
"While multi-species are more complex than single species monoculture crops and pastures, they are potentially more robust once established, and can provide multiple benefits in the same season like nitrogen fixation, erosion resistant surface cover, improved nutrient cycling, and improved weed competition."
Mr Telfer encourages Lower Eyre Peninsula farmers who believe this could be worthwhile for their farming enterprise to attend the workshop to discover more.
"Similarly, if you are already planting multi-species and want to share your experiences or see how it could be improved, we'd love you to come along," Mr Telfer said.
The Board and AIREP facilitated a similar workshop for western Eyre Peninsula farmers in March, with Streaky Bay farmer Dan Gazzola mentioning he had a positive experience and it was worthwhile attending.
"It was good - thought stimulating - and made my brain start to tick over what might be possible," Mr Gazzola said.
Mr Telfer said the Yallunda Flat workshop will be similar to the one in Streaky Bay, giving local farmers an opportunity to discuss ways and strategies they are using to add value into their farming systems, as well as discuss practical aspects such as seed, species mixes and rates of various components.
"The workshop will be a mix of us presenting a practical how-to for using multi-species cover crops and pastures; and landholders sharing their ideas and questions with scope to hear from the experience in the room," Mr Telfer said.
"We aim for our workshops to be a chance for honest discussion and knowledge sharing for this innovative set of practices in what can be challenging farming environments at times."
To register call Mr Telfer on 0460 000 290 or email susag@airep.com.au by June 20.
