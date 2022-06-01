Port Lincoln Times

New footpath works to provide further safety around Navigators College

Updated June 1 2022 - 7:09am, first published 4:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Port Lincoln Council's Manager of Civil Assets and Operations Troy Davis (left), EP Civil Earthmoving Eric Britten and Navigator College Principal Stephen Jude on the newly completed footpath.

The construction of a footpath in Port Lincoln along a section of Stamford Terrace and Windsor Avenue outside Navigator College has been completed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.