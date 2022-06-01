The construction of a footpath in Port Lincoln along a section of Stamford Terrace and Windsor Avenue outside Navigator College has been completed.
The work was undergone by local contractor EP Civil and Earthmoving, with City of Port Lincoln Council stating it is committed to continue to work with schools in aiming to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for teachers, parents, and students.
Navigator College Principal Stephen Jude thanked council and EP Civil and Earthmoving on behalf of the school.
"The foot-paths will significantly improve the safety and accessibility for our families and students when moving to and from our College Community," Mr Jude said.
Deputy Mayor Jack Ritchie said council was committed to renewing the local footpath network across all areas of the city particularly around school zones, identifying these as high priority areas in Council's Footpath Strategy.
Council has invested around $200,000 into new and upgraded footpaths over the past 12 months, along with around $200,000 of Federal Government funding through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund (LRCIF).
A new section of footpath was constructed around Lincoln Gardens on Barley Road from Aidas Court to Passat Street earlier this year, involving joining up existing footpaths in working to provide a smoother walking experience for people walking to Lincoln Gardens Primary School and homes in the area.
Deputy Mayor Jack Ritchie said it was important that council continue to deliver footpaths across our city.
"Footpaths provide safe routes for pedestrians of all abilities to access local services, community infrastructure and public spaces, it also keeps pedestrians off busy roads and provides environmental benefits and health benefits for those who choose to walk to their destination," Mr Ritchie said.
"In recent months new footpaths have been delivered along sections of Myers Street, Passat Street and Shepherd Avenue improving connectivity to local parks, shops, and schools for residents in the Lincoln Gardens area."
Mr Ritchie said Port Lincoln Junior Primary School had also benefited from new footpaths extending the length of Tolmer Lane, working to allow a safer passage for young children to walk and enter the school yard when they are dropped off by their parents.
$200,000 for new and upgrade footpaths and $250,000 towards the footpath and kerb renewal program have been budgeted for in the 2022/2023 Draft Annual Business Plan and Budget, currently out for public consultation until Friday June 10 2022.
