We were at Port Lincoln Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals centre to see the excellent work volunteers were undertaking.
The team of volunteers fufil a variety of roles, looking after the cats and kittens dogs and puppies that come into care at the centre, with administration staff also working hard behind the scenes.
Volunteers also have the role of transferring animals in the bus, along with food, litter and equipment, occasionally travelling to areas as far as Streaky Bay and Ceduna.
Volunteers are involved in events that fundraise for the organisation, and the RSPCA is always looking for more volunteers to help at the centre, and foster carers to look after the animals at their properties until they are ready to be adopted.
The organisation provides foster carers with food, bedding, litter, bowls, toys - also covering bedding expenses and veterinary expenses
Signing up for the RSPCA volunteering program is as simple as visiting the RSPCA SA website and filling in a volunteer submission form which also involves introduction training.
