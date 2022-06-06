Port Lincoln Times

Westpac co-locates with BankSA to provide increased services available to customers

Updated June 6 2022 - 6:20am, first published 2:30am
Bank staff Luke Matthews, Claire Norsworthy, Cassidy Bassham, Brad Gay, Elijah Thomson and Zonia Thompson outside Westpac's new site with BankSA. Photo: supplied.

Port Lincoln Westpac and BankSA banking services have increased, as Westpac co-located with the BankSA branch recently.

