Port Lincoln Westpac and BankSA banking services have increased, as Westpac co-located with the BankSA branch recently.
The site has also been recently re-furbished, with West-Pac stating the branch has moved in order to provide a better banking experience for customers, including increased opening hours.
Advertisement
Westpac and BankSA State General Manager Consumer, Mr Ben Owen, said the relocation involved investing in technology and branch facilities for customers in Port Lincoln.
"This is good news for Westpac customers in Port Lincoln," Mr Owen said. "We are passionate about continuing to provide quality local banking services for the region."
The site has been upgraded in order to include both Westpac and BankSA banking services, comprising of increased amenities, such as an iPad kiosk and digital banking options.
"Our full team will continue to serve customers at the new site, so the community can look forward to seeing the regular staff they know and trust," Mr Owen said.
Branch Manager, Bradley Gay, said he had positive feedback, with the team excited to connect with customers in the new branch.
"We're committed to providing a great experience in branch, and Westpac customers will now enjoy increased opening hours to five full days a week, without the need to close at lunch time," Mr Gay said.
"We know this will provide greater convenience for our local community - We are proud to continue to deliver a great local banking experience for our community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.