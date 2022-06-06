Port Lincoln local, Moira Shannon went from humble beginnings to receiving recognition Australia wide for her humanitarian achievements in many organisations that benefited her local community.
Moira passed away on February 15 2022 3 days short of her 90th birthday.
Born on 18th of February 1932 Moira initially lived in Magill with her mother Ruth, Stepfather Harry, sisters; Margaret and Beryl, two brothers; Peter who died at an early age and Greg who died of cancer at only 31 years of age.
As young girl born Moira Cody had a dream, her dream that one day she would be able to help others in difficult circumstances and her name might be remembered.
The family moved to Port Lincoln in 1944 when Moira was 12 years old, attending the Port Lincoln Primary School and completing two years at the Port Lincoln High School leaving school at 14 to begin her working life at the Port Lincoln and Tumby Bay Hospitals as a cleaner and kitchen hand.
She moved on to hospitality where she worked in a number of establishments for many, marrying Reg in 1954, having four daughters Jenny, Debbie, Joanne and Michelle, divorcing in 1971, marrying Tom in 1976, that dream was about to come true.
Moira and Tom happily resided in Edinburgh Street along with numerous furry friends for 31 years, where they were known for their hospitality, hosting regular BBQ's, Christmas and New Year celebrations inviting family and friends whom all had these events marked in their diaries year after year.
Moira Shannon had always been in the battler's corner. Her Journey began as a founding member of the Befriender's Club, then on to playing a major role in setting up the first Al-anon (a support group for the relatives of people with an alcohol use disorder, which operated in conjunction with Alcoholics Anonymous.)
Moira continued to find ways to help those in need. After completing a correspondence course in social studies, run by the Institute of Technology Moira set up the Lower Eyre Peninsula Women's and Children's Emergency Shelter in Port Lincoln.
Success was eventually achieved by Moira and her group of loyal and hardworking supporters.
Following numerous public meetings and many government submissions, finally a mandate to go ahead was granted.
The shelter was established in 1978 and Moira was employed as manager. All this in her mid 40's and whilst bringing up her own family.
"It wasn't easy and I faced a lot of criticism from within the community, but many people supported me too."
Moira retired as manager in 1998, the facility of 1 dwelling and mostly volunteer staff, now having 11 outreach houses 5 full time workers, and a child care centre.
The Shelter now known as Yarredi Services is still operating today - This was Moira's legacy and will be remembered by many of the women and children who, (because of no fault of their own) passed through this facility.
Moira's involvement in different community organisations went back many years. Netball and Marching Girls were a passion in the early years and then on to the Youth Shelter, West Coast Youth Services just to name a few.
The establishment of Adam House. (A place where children with disabilities can receive care whilst remaining close to family and friends) was Moira's last major achievement.
"That was one of the best things I ever did, because children with a disability were being sent out of the community to be housed," she said.
Moira had first - hand experience with this as the grand - mother of Adam and Narelle who were both born severe disabilities.
As Moira's efforts expanded, recognition followed.
City of Port Lincoln Citizen of the Year Award in 1984,
Medal of the Order of Australia in 1993 (OAM)
South Australian Senior of the Year Award in 2000,
Member of the Order of Australia in 2007 (AM)
Zonta Club's Women of Achievement Award in 2009.
After moving to Lincoln Grove in 2007 to enjoy a well-earned rest with her husband Tom, Moira could be forgiven for feeling pretty proud of herself.
REST was not really in Moira's repertoire even in her retirement she would always have time volunteering for Tele-Cross at Red Cross and just helping any one in need that reached out to her.
Her unwavering humility ensures she won't view her achievements as anything special, however.
"I think I've made something of a mark," she conceded in an interview with retire Australia in 2018.
Our community mourns the loss of Moira but also rejoices the fact that she achieved so much in her 89 years.
Moira's Funeral was held at West Coast Funeral Service where approximately 60 people paid tribute to Moira, family and friends then gathered at Debbie's home to further celebrate her life.
Her family and friends know that life without her would not be as it was, but at the same time she lives on through her incredible accomplishments many of which are still operating and helping those in need today.
