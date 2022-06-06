Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln local Moira Shannon remembered by community | Obituary

Updated June 7 2022 - 6:38am, first published June 6 2022 - 11:30pm
Port Lincoln local, Moira Shannon went from humble beginnings to receiving recognition Australia wide for her humanitarian achievements in many organisations that benefited her local community.

Local News

