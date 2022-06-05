Discover what's on around the region

Saturday Dance
Dance in the hall
Dockings Band will play for dancing on Saturday, June 11, in the Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln, starting at 7.30pm. Shared supper. All welcome. Contact: Rosemary Rendell 86856091.
Fun in the Library
Cummins Baby Bounce
Cummins Baby Bounce on Friday June 10 at 9:30am - 10am in the Cummins School Community Library. Free weekly fun each Friday, involving nursery rhymes and songs for babies, toddlers and their caregivers. All welcome.
Join the scouts
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Port Lincoln Scout group sessions every Monday June 13, with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4:30pm-6pm, followed by the scouts from 6:00-8:00 at the Port Lincoln Scout Hall.
Sew together
Cea-Side Stitchers
Cea-Side Stitchers will meet on Friday June 10 from 9am to 12pm in the Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms. Anyone (residents or visitors) interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
Weekend of footy
Mortlock Shield
Bendigo Bank 2022 Mortlock Shield Championships at Centenary Oval on the June long weekend from Saturday June 11 8am - Monday June 13 6pm. Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/2022-bendigo-bank-mortlock-shield
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music pre-schooler program
Tuesday, June 14, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, every Tuesday of school term, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents to enjoy music, stories, activities. For information - https://www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
GOOD READ
Book Club at Tumby Bay
Tuesday, June 14, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au
Trip to the cafe
Creating Connections
Creating connections free event for residents of the District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula aged over 55. Bookings essential call council: 08 86760400. Gather at Swan Sanctuary Cafe and Chocolate Shop Tuesday June 14. 9am bus from Cummins or 10am meet in Coomunga.
LEARN TO SEW
Healing Hearts workshop
Sunday, June 19, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley.
MARKET FAIR
Pt Lincoln Community Market
Sunday, June 19, Nautilus Theater, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
