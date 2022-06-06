Port Lincoln Times

Royal Flying Doctors Service volunteers raise thousands during 'Badge Day'

Updated June 6 2022 - 6:17am, first published 2:27am
Royal Flying Doctors Service volunteers throughout the Lower Eyre Peninsula collectively raised over $4000 during the organisations' 'Badge Day.' Photo: supplied.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service volunteers in the Lower Eyre Peninsula held its Badge Day late last month, raising over $4000 for the organisation.

