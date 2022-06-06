The Royal Flying Doctor Service volunteers in the Lower Eyre Peninsula held its Badge Day late last month, raising over $4000 for the organisation.
The Badge Day was held on Friday May 27, with donations being collected by volunteers based in Port Lincoln, Tumby Bay, Cummins, Elliston and Coffin Bay.
The Port Lincoln Royal Flying Doctor's Auxiliary members have sent out a thank you to the volunteers who helped out collecting donations on Badge Day and to the residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula for their generosity throughout the day.
The total amount collected was matched with the amount collected at the groups' Badge Day in 2021.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service has been working to save lives in rural and remote areas of the country for over 90 years.
The service is delivered by a dedicated team of professionals, using the latest in aviation, medical and communications technology - the organisation is supported by a number of volunteers and supporters, with the RFDS aiming to provide a lifeline for those living, working and travelling within these devoted areas.
