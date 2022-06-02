Eyre and West get hydrogen, roads and health boosts in state budget

A new hydrogen facility in the Whyalla area - including storage capacity - has received $593 million in funding over the next four years as part of the state budget.
In the next two year $20 million has been earmarked for the Roads of Strategic Importance program - which includes the Eyre Highway and Eyre Peninsula roads.
Extra accommodation will also be added to Ceduna's Yadu Health Clinc through $2.5 million spread out over the next two years.
There was $305.7 million for regional health initiatives in the May 2 budget, with a focus on hospitals and infrastructure, more doctors, improved mental health services and community drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
The proposed hydrogen hub at Port Bonyton, near Whyalla was a big-ticket item on the election agenda of the two major South Australian political parties.
Marshall Government treasurer Rob Lucas announced on March 11 that the state Liberal Party had a list of national and international companies which could provide billions of dollars of investment into the hub project, including Santos, Origin Energy and Fortescue Future Industries.
The Roads of Strategic Importance program includes an overall funding commitment of $125 million to upgrade the Eyre Highway between Border Village and Port Augusta, and Eyre Peninsula roads. These area have been impacted by the closure of the Eyre Peninsula rail network - namely Tod Highway, Birdseye Highway, and Lincoln Highway.
The Yadu Health Aboriginal Corporation is a non-profit community controlled Aboriginal health service, established in 1978 which run programs out of four sites, including the clinic in Ceduna. The business works to provide a primary health service to the Aboriginal community of Ceduna, Koonibba and surrounds.
Other big ticket items for the South Australian regions in the budget include $177.5 million over the next four years to build 150 new houses and refit about 100 untenanted houses.
Transport was a top priority, with a total of $12 million over four years to reintroduce a registration concession for vehicle owners in remote areas.
Country bus services will get $4.9 million over three years to maintain accessibility for regional communities and $416 000 will be spent over four years to investigate better integration opportunities for public transport in regional centres.
There will be $2 million in the next year to replace fire-towers with new technologies while keeping existing services running.
The regions will also get 15 new Aboriginal park rangers by June 30, 2025 through a $5 million programme.
The South Australian Government has also earmarked $1 million over four years to ensure government notices are published in regional newspapers.
