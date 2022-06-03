As we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II we look back at her visit to Port Lincoln in 1954 which drew in huge crowds.
The Port Lincoln Times on March 24, 1954 gave a full account of the visit on its Page 1, complete with wonderful anecdotal asides of the events.
Were you at the event? Or are you celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in a special way? We'd love to hear from you. Contact us at editor@portlincolntimes.com.au
A cheering flag-waving crowd of 15,000 greeted the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh when they made a a triumphant Royal Progress through Port Lincoln on Saturday.
Driving In an open car, the Queen and Duke acknowledged, the expressions of loyalty with smiles and waves.
Children In particular gave the Royal couple a heart warming welcome.
They cheered wildly as the Queen drove past them in the streets and At the Centenary OvaI.
Apart from the oval, where 2,500 children were gathered, the biggest assembly of young people on the Royal Progress route was at the Civic Hall, where front row positions were reserved for Guides, Rangers, Brownies, Scouts and Cubs.
The first indication of what Port Lincoln's welcome would be like came when the Royal aircraft flew in over Boston Bay and circled the town.
The children cheered the plane and shouted excitedly until the aircraft turned and headed for the aerodrome.
The atmosphere grew tense with excitement as the moment of the Queen'e arrival drew near, The C.M.F. Color party marched the Queen's Colors and regimental colors into position in front of the Civic Hall.
At 2.36pm, 16 minutes late, the Royal aircraft touched down.
In the harbor, boats forming the sea escort were waiting to accompany the Royal car into town.
The first clue that the Queen was on her way along the north shore was given by the speedboats whose white spray could be clearly seen three miles away as they raced towards the town.
A hush fell over the waiting crowd in Tasman Terrace as a radio broad-cast of the proceedings began.
Moments later the Royal cars could be seen driving along the North road, past the point at Happy Valley where the first settlers at Port Lincoln landed from the Abeona 115 years ago, almost to the day.
The roar of the speedboats could be heard as they darted to and fro across the water, while the bigger vessels sailed majestically abreast of the Royal cars.
Waving and cheering broke out as the Queen drove slowly through the streets to the Civic Hall. Here the mayor and mayoress of Port Lincoln (Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Trigg) were presented to Her Majesty.
As the Royal car drew to a stop people further along Tasman Terrace broke from their positions and rushed to vacant areas In front of the hall.
Every eye was on the balcony of the hall as the crowd waited in silence for the Queen to reappear.
Wave after wave of cheering broke out afresh as she walked onto the dais.
The Queen looked almost solemn as she listened Intently while the mayor read the address of welcome. When she walked to the microphone to read her speech Her Majesty was greeted by another burst of cheering.
Before leaving the balcony, the Queen waved to the crowd below, flashing them a warm, glowing smile. While the presentations took place inside the mayor's parlor, many of the crowd broke away to take up their former vantage points.
A dramatic incident occurred while the Queen was inside the Civic Hall. A man came out of the crowd and walked towards the Royal car. A nearby official pushed him back and he was led onto the footpath by a uniformed police officer.
Although people began to take up positions along the Royal Progress route early on Saturday morning, there were still gaps in the crowd along Tasman Terrace half an hour before the Queen arrived.
Even in front of the Civic Hall there was plenty of room, arid in the thickets parts of the crowd people were only three or four deep.
Uniformed members of youth organisations and basketball girls made a splash of color in their reserved positions. War widows, ex-servicewomen, in-incapacitated and aged servicemen had a good position on their special stand in front of the halt.
The people waiting in Tasman Terrace filled in time watching the speed-boats tuning up before they took part in the sea escort. . . The Royal cars caused a ripple of excitement when they drove along the main street on their way to the aerodrome.
There was an air of excitement as the good humoured crowd waited for the Queen to arrive.
The people remained patiently at their positions talking and joking. Although the sky was overcast, Port Lincoln's weather left little to be desired. A cool westerly breeze made conditions pleasant for the crowd.
While the Queen was on her way in from the aerodrome, the sun broke through the clouds for a few moments, enhancing the beauty of Boston Bay.
People were arriving: to take up positions a quarter of an hour before the Queen arrived, while even as the Royal plane touched down, children were riding on a merry-go-round on the foreshore.
There were comparatively few people lining the streets away from the main shopping centre.
It is probable that people at Port Lincoln had the best opportunity of any in Australia to see the Queen at close range and in comfort.
Numbers of them took up positions along the slopes above the North Road, and were able to look down into the Royal car.
During the Royal Progress, the Duke showed keen interest in horses assembled at the corner of Liverpool and Eyre streets.
As the Royal car drove past, he turned and watched the horses for several seconds.
The Duke was also interested in several fully rigged sharpies that formed part of the decorations along the route.
A keen yachtsman, the Duke recently expressed a wish to sail a sharpie, and it is believed that he may do so in Western Australia.
The Royal aircraft took off for Adelaide at 4.15 pm the scheduled time. The earlier delay was made up when speeds of up to 60 mph. were attained by the Royal entourage be-tween Port Lincoln and the aerodrome.
Before entering the aircraft, the Queen turned to the crowd and wav-ed. Tne Duke also waved a friendly farewell.
The people gathered at the aerodrome were tihe first to welcome the Queen to Port Lincoln, and the last to farewell her.
The Queen leaves the Port Lincoln Civic Hall after having replied to the address of welcome by the mayor (Mr. W. A. Trigg).
