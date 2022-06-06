Port Lincoln Times

Looking back to Royal visit and forward to a better future

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team: Our Town Guardian Emma Gale (left), Sean Todd, who works in peer connections, and creative connector Rhianna Foster have some programs in the works to improve residents' wellbeing. Photo: Lachlan Smith.

As we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II we look back at her visit to Port Lincoln in 1954 when huge crowds turned out to glimpse the monarch.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.