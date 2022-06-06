Looking back to Royal visit and forward to a better future

As we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II we look back at her visit to Port Lincoln in 1954 when huge crowds turned out to glimpse the monarch.
The Port Lincoln Times on March 24, 1954, gave an account of the tour on Page 1, complete with wonderful anecdotal asides of the events.
Advertisement
Were you at the event? Or are you celebrating the Platinum Jubilee in a special way? We would love to hear from you. Contact us at editor@portlincolntimes.com.au
Meanwhile, Our Town in Cummins is working on programs to help improve residents' well-being.
Guardian Emma Gale said Our Town had been working with Mentally Fit EP through a partnership, learning from the programs they had trialed in the past.
She outlined the roles of some of the staff in the team at Our Town.
"Sean Todd works in peer connections with Michael Traeger and they have got ideas and projects they are working on," she said.
"Rhianna Foster is our creative connector - a couple of the ideas within our plan were about creating something that does not already exist here."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.