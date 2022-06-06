Marble Range had a big 93 point win over Boston this week at Poole Oval.
The Magpies were off to a flyer to start the game but did not always capitalise in front of goal in the wet weather, kicking five goals five, while Boston slotted two for the term.
The next term had similar results, with Marble Range five goals four to Boston's three goals two, the scores at half time, 5.2 to 10.9.
The Magpies continued to dominate, but were inaccurate on the scoreboard, scoring four goals and ten points for the term - Boston kicked two for the term, the scores at three quarter time 7.2 to 14.18.
The Magpies had another dominate final term, kicking six goals six to Boston's one goal one for the quarter, the final scores - 8.3 to 20.24.
Best players for Marble Range were Kyle Castley, Liam Dennis, Tynan Keeley, Lachlan Jennings and Jordan Clements.
The Magpies goal kickers involved Keeley who kicked five, while Castley finished with four, Todd Slade and Boyd West kicked three each.
Todd Owen and Billy Bypass had two each, while Dennis finished with one.
Goal scores for Boston included Callum Binder, Oliver Sellen and Sanjesh Singh who all had four, while Adam Davies and Tom Whitehair had one each for the day.
Tasman defeated Mallee Park at Mallee Park oval on the weekend, beating the Peckers by 52 points.
The Roosters got off to a flyer, kicking four goals four for the term, keeping the Peckers scoreless.
The Roosters piled on another couple of goals and one point in the second, with Mallee Park hitting the scoreboard with two goals three, the scores at half time 2.3 to 6.5.
Third quarter saw the Rooster pile on three more goals and three points, with the Peckers managing two major scores for the term, the scores at the final break 4.3 to 9.8.
Tasman laid on a further four goals three in the final quarter, keeping Boston to one goal four, the final scores 5.7 to 13.11.
Best players for the home team were David Murray, Matthew Johncock, Jayden Roderick, Kenneth Davey and Quade Ware.
The Peckers had an even list of goal kicker, including Jamaine Abrahamson Davey, Hippy Wanganeen, Craig Miller-Kropinyeri, Graham Johncock and Cameron Carbine.
Best on for Tasman were Tyler Penwright, Jacob Stoll, Bradley Masters, Maxwell Buckland and Dylan Smith.
Penwright finished with five for the day, while Tyler Penwright, Toby Casanova, Tyson Collins and Billy Haebich all had two.
Maxell Buckland and Brent Harris kicked one each.
