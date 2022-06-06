Yeelanna look to be the team to beat in the Great Flinders Table Tennis Association, after winning all their matches in the first round.
Yeelanna 18 rubbers 59 games defeated Yallunda Flat 6 rubbers 34 games.
The first singles round was close, with Yeelanna taking it 5-18 to Yallunda Flat 3-14. However Yeelanna made a clean sweep of the doubles, winning 4-12 to 0-5.
Yeelanna then were too strong in the second singles round with 6-19 to Yallunda Flat 2-12. In the tiered doubles, Yallunda Flat scored 1-3 to Yeelanna 3-10.
Best for Yeelanna were Russell Fordham, Matthew McLachlan, Geoff McLachlan and John Theakstone with 4 wins each, while Wade Gray with 3 wins was the outstanding player for Yallunda Flat.
Sally Kunze of Yeelanna lost a tight match to Wade Gray 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 3-11, 8-11. Bob Gibbes and Tony Sparks won a close match for Yeelanna over Lorraine Dunn and Carmel Sheehan 11-8, 7-11, 13-11, 13-11.
In the second singles round Matthew McLachlan for Yeelanna was able to close out the win over Isaac Telfer of Yallunda Flat 13-15, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 13-11.
Cummins 24 rubbers 78 games scored a decisive win over Tumby Bay 6 rubbers 31 games.
Tumby Bay with 3-15 lost the first round of singles to Cummins 7-23. Cummins then won all the doubles 5-15 to 0-5.
In the second round of singles, Tumby were only able to win 2-6 to Cummins 8-26, then went on to win 1 tiered double to Cummins 4-14.
Best for Cummins were Lester Barnes, Vince Diment, Caro Miller, Aiden Barnes and Terry Sampson, all with 4 wins. Tumby's best was Dennis Peck with 2 wins.
In the battle of the top players, Lester Barnes of Cummins took the win over Richard Hennell 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-6.
Tumby Bay's Heather Pope and Dennis Peck won their team's only double for the night over Ross Kerr and Matt Vanloggem 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5.
Karkoo had the bye.
Premiership table after the first round: Yeelanna 8 pts 73.1%, Karkoo 6 pts 64.2%, Yallunda Flat 4 pts 50.0%, Cummins 2 pts 43.5%, Tumby Bay 0 pts 20.8%
