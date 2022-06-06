Port Lincoln Golf Club enjoyed another solid week, with their first stableford event for the month involving over 60 golfers.
June 4
Saturday's Stableford round attracted 78 men players in spite of the weather and there were two visitors, from Flagstaff Hill and Coffin Bay.
The daily sponsor was Doug Watsons Mensland. The Men's A Grade winner was Haydn Myers with 42 - the score of the day - from Huey Rosalia on 38. B Grade was won by Todd George with 37, on a countback from Graeme Dyke, and Andy Smith repeated last week's performance with a win in C Grade with 37, on a countback from Tim Pobke.
Rundowns went to Greg Barry 36, Tim Robinson, Graeme Parker, Gavin Cheriton and Broden Dennis, all on 35 points. Codey Marchesi was the last in the winners' circle with 34.
The results of the Women's competition were unavailable at the time of posting this report.
NTP winners were Norm Marks, Codey Marchesi, Ben Abley, Todd George, Ben Sellen and Chris Cottrell.
Eight par-three birdies were scored, by Haydn Myers, Todd George (twice), Chris Cottrell, Ben Abley (very close to a hole-in-one on the ninth hole), Bill Healey, Scott Lombe and Tony Dragun.
June 2
Thursday's round was a Stroke event and the first round of the Women's Club Championships, played over two weeks.
There were 22 players and the sponsors were Lincoln Meats and Kym Clark Constructions.
The daily winner was Kaye Jaensch with nett 72, from Heather Darley on 74. Rundowns were awarded to Marg Jenkins 74, Deb Sykes 76, Cindy Carr 77 and Kay Freeth 78.
Kaye Jaensch birdied the 18th hole and NTP Winners were Lyn Hosking and Marg Jenkins.
June 1
Doug Watson Mensland sponsored the Men's Wednesday Stableford event and there were 64 players, including two from Mawson Lakes and Whyalla Clubs.
The A Grade winner was Greg Barry with 40 points from Adam Sullivan 39. Graham Tiller won B Grade with 36 from Bob Ford 34, and Andy Smith had the equal best score of the day with 40 points from Dave Bellchambers 36.
Rundowns went to Rex Martin, Gerry Hemming and Maurie Barry on 35, Chas Chambers and Greg Hughes 34 and Rob Humphries on 32.
NTP Winners were Tim Blewit (twice), Andy Smith, Dave Bellchambers, Ben Abley and Trent Bradford.
Par three birdies were cored by Dave Graetz, Tim Vlewit, Andy Smith and Dave Bellchambers.
May 29
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition was won by Broden Dennis with 40 from Daniel Mengis on 37, with Rundowns going to Scott Lombe 36 and Deb Sykes 35
