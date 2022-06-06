Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golfers see the month in with a Stableford event

By Ross Sharrad
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:09am
Doug Watson Mensland sponsored the Men's Wednesday Stableford event to kick off the month of June.

Port Lincoln Golf Club enjoyed another solid week, with their first stableford event for the month involving over 60 golfers.

