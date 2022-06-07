Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln City Council Chief Executive Matthew Morgan receives donation to support 'Sleep Out' fundraiser

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 8 2022 - 12:18am, first published June 7 2022 - 11:59pm
Port Lincoln City Council Matthew Morgan (left) will be taking part in Vinnies CEO Sleep Out again this year, with the CEO receiving a generous donation from Calypso Star Charters' Andrew Wright to support the cause. Picture: Lachlan Smith

A shark cage diving experience is up for grabs for anybody donating more than $150 to the Port Lincoln City Council's CEOs fundraising for this year's Vinnies CEO Sleep Out.

