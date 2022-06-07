A shark cage diving experience is up for grabs for anybody donating more than $150 to the Port Lincoln City Council's CEOs fundraising for this year's Vinnies CEO Sleep Out.
Matthew Morgan will be taking part for the second time in the annual Vinnies event on June 23 which raises funds for and awareness of homelessness.
The shark cage diving - worth $536 - has been donated by Calypso Star Charters to encourage more donations that will help the Port Lincoln branch of Vinnies.
The CEO Sleep Out has been held nationally since 2006, with business leaders gathering to sleep out and raise awareness about homelessness.
Mr Morgan said Vinnies does amazing work providing services in Port Lincoln, including helping families in need.
"Families might have difficulty paying for the power bills and keeping food on the table," Mr Morgan said.
"They have got the Fred's Van Service that provides meals to those in need and other support services throughout the community as well."
Mr Morgan said his fundraising total would go to Port Lincoln Vinnies - he raised $5800 last year and is already at more than $2300 this time around.
He said he hoped incentives donated along the way would encourage more donations.
"It is great to see local businesses supporting money that will ultimately come back to Port Lincoln," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said he had talked with Vinnies in Port Lincoln abou thow they support people in tough times.
"They operate the op shop there and the other services but the money raised will just go into their general revenue and they will use that for special projects," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said part of last years' funds went into repairing Vinnies' infrastructure and for services to people.
"This year I have still got to decide whether I am doing the sleep out in Port Lincoln or whether I am doing it in Adelaide," Mr Morgan said.
"On the night we will have a sleeping bag, maybe a cardboard box and maybe a cup of noodles and that is about it. It is not the full homelessness experience but it is the sentiment that counts when we are trying to raise funds and raise awareness."
Mr Morgan said if joined the Sleep Out in Adelaide he would be with 80 other business leaders raising money for their communities.
"If I do it in Port Lincoln I will be doing it somewhere by myself but I am looking forward to it - rain, hail or clear skies it will all be good," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan described homelessness as a complex issue - and that Port Lincoln did have cases - but that the sleep out raised awareness about mental health or economic issues that be a factor.
"I think it is important to note while the CEO sleep out is a Vinnies initiative, there are other agencies and organisations in our community that play a pivotal role in supporting those in need and those who are experiencing homelessness," Mr Morgan said.
"Whether it is Community House or West Coast Community Youth Service, they all play a role in providing support services to those in need."
People can visit Mr Morgan's fundraising page and donate at https://www.ceosleepout.org.au/fundraisers/matthewmorgan/adelaide
