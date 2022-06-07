Soccer teams were back on the pitch on Sunday June 5 for round five, with teams having big wins in the senior grades.
Under 9's:
SEKOL Masters 1 versus Lincoln Knights 4.
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Sebastian Satalic; Lincoln Knights Dax Price 2, Mekye Furth 2.
South Coast 0 versus Lincoln City Raiders 3.
Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Hudson Barr, Hunter Murphy, Jagger Mallard.
Under 11's:
SEKOL Masters 5 versus Lincoln Knights 1.
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Cjuba Vidov 2, Connor Mullan 2, Ewan Butterworth; Lincoln Knights Louis Wohling.
South Coast 2 versus Lincoln City Raiders 0.
Goal scorers: South Coast Harlee Freeman, Elia Spinks.
Under 13's:
SEKOL Masters 3 versus Lincoln Knights 0.
Goal scorers SEKOL Masters Dash Koncurat, Finn Miletic, Will Van-Riet
Best players: Santo Hayman, Daniel Hennell, Will Van-Riet.
South Coast 5 versus Lincoln City Raiders 0.
Goal scorers: South Coast Isaiah Spinks 3, Harry Butterworth, Connor Jacobs.
Best players: Will Fraser, Jessie Wilson, Isaiah Spinks.
Under 16's:
SEKOL Masters 3 versus Lincoln Knights 9
Goal scorers: SEKOL Masters Alice Bolenski 2, Cian Turner; Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 6, Luke Hennell, Marli Furth, Lauren Franklin.
Best players: Ethan Franklin, Edward Kutny, Lauren Franklin.
South Coast 2 versus Lincoln City Raiders 0
Goal scorers: South Coast Luke Pearce, Harry Butterworth.
Best players: Jett Clements, Tiarnan Cochrane, Jasper Panizzolo
Senior A's:
SEKOL Masters 0 versus Lincoln Knights 10
Goal scorers: Lincoln Knights: Charlie Price 3, Meek Hagaria 2, Francis Ramoni 2, Luke Frears, Jon Coleman, Peter Wale.
Best players: Charlie Price, Luke Frears, Matt Fagan.
South Coast 4 versus Lincoln City Raiders 0
Goal scorers: South Coast Mark Panizzolo, Fergus Thom, Andres Valdes, Landsay Sheridan.
Best Players: Jye Nixon, Holly Wilson, Starr Pederson.
Senior match report - SEKOL Masters 0 versus Lincoln Knights 10
In Sundays early game between Sekol Masters and Lincoln Knights, one thing became quickly evident - Sekol have a mountain to climb to get back into contention.
They sit at the bottom of the ladder and are struggling with numbers and confidence.
The Knights as expected were not going to show any mercy and wielded the axe quickly with some decisive and skillful soccer.
This all resulted in a resounding 5 goal lead at half time. Scorers for the half were Price( 2) Hagaria( 2) and Coleman ( 1)
As was the case last week Sekol Masters played better early in the second half and held their own for 25 mins.
The Knights held back patiently and then delivered some late killer blows as the Masters tired.
Once again Charlie Price scored once and contributed to some late goals through Ramani (2) , Frears and Wale
It was a resounding and comprehensive 10-0 victory to the top team.
Best players for Knights were Charlie Price and Luke Frears and for Sekol it was Fagan and Naish Parthenis.
Senior match report - South Coast 4 Lincoln City Raiders 0
Lincoln City Raiders and South Coast went head to head in cold and wet conditions at Kirton Oval on Sunday.
South Coast took the lead after 5 minutes when Raiders only half cleared a corner and Lindsay Sheridan slammed the loose ball home from just outside the penalty area to put the Coasters in control.
Braden McConnell had a great chance to draw Raiders level but he pulled his shot wide of the target with only the keeper to beat.
At the other end, Leon Duns was off target with a side foot effort from the top of the penalty area and Andrew McCouaig scuffed his shot when played in by Andres Valdez.
The early stages of the second half saw South Coast having more of the possession without creating any clear scoring chances and they were nearly made to pay as Camden Madden forced Luke Murray to come up with a save.
The South Coast possession was eventually converted into goals as first, Valdez turned in the box and fired a low shot across the keeper and then from a corner soon after, Mark Panizzolo rose highest to head the ball home.
The scoring was complete when Fergus Thom lobbed the keeper from a tight angle after a quick throw in caught out the Raiders defence.
