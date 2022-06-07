Another prestigious trophy was up for grabs on Saturday with five couples in attendance for the Stan Bishop Foursomes trophy.
It was a horror weekend weather wise with an inch of water falling from the sky and a chill factor zero South Easterly wind, which kept all but the bravest - or silliest- players away.
There was only going to be one winner on this occasion, as the result was decided off the stick, and that was the brothers Hind who were playing off a handicap of 3.5.
The next closet was the Neindorf/Fulton pairing who had a grand total of 11.5.
Congratulations Jordon and Matthew on claiming this illustrious trophy, I'm sure their footsteps will create a well worn path to the podium as the season progresses.
The daily net winner was David Brand and Darrell Stratford who came in with an 86/73.5. They were playing with trespassers Peter Couper and Kym Dorward who had no business being on the field of dreams.
At one stage Couper and Dorward had a shot each and still didn't make the ladies tee, incurring a two dollar fine. The Hind duo came runners up with an 80/76.5.
Darren Arnold and Peter Swaffer won the Butler Builders longest drive of which there was two on offer; David Brand claimed the J.J. Trezise and Sons nearest the pin on hole four; and Jordon Hind bagged the Bawden's Rural Supplies on hole fifteen.
Next week will be a stableford event for the men and Club Championships Foursomes - Shylie Rmill Foursomes for the ladies.
Put June 19 into your calendar as this is the day the multitudes descend on our seaside town for the Tumby Bay Open. As always, everybody is welcome.
