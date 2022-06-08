John Sinclair has been awarded life membership of the Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield for his contribution as a player and an official delegate to the committee of this iconic event.
John began playing for the Lincoln City team in 1999 and continued until 2015. When Kangaroo Island had extreme difficulty in filling a squad, John's dedication to the game was demonstrated by volunteering his services to play for KI in 2016. Coincidently, John was recorded as one of their best players that year.
While still playing for Lincoln City, John became their delegate to the Mortlock Community, a role he still performs to date, a total of 11 years. An outstanding representative of Eyre Peninsula football he is thoroughly deserving of his life membership.
Great Flinders were victorious last year after recovering from their loss in the final game of Saturday to win both games on Monday to take home their 26th shield.
The Maroons opened with a Casey Carr goal, followed by a pair from Stephen Crettenden, followed by one from Michael Crettenden to soon be 4.0 up with Eastern Eyre yet to score.
Eastern Eyre had trouble hitting targets as Great Flinders had numbers around the contests but Aseri Raikiwasa lifted his team by taking on the packs and moving the ball forward.
Eastern Eyre turned things around in the second half, they were a bit cleaner with their disposals and found the 50 a bit more but the Great Flinders defence repelled much of their attack.
In the return of the Norwood Cup to Centenary Oval in 2021 some of the Eyre Peninsula's best under 15 footballers showcased their skills.
Great Flinders and Lincoln Districts went through the day undefeated and met in the grand final, with Great Flinders ultimately proving too strong and taking the win by two goals.
Best and Fairests for each association were Jacob Newton (Great Flinders), Tristan Edwards (Lincoln Districts), Archie Johnson (Lincoln City), Jay Polkinghorne (Western Eyre) and Jacob Ryan (Eastern Eyre).
It is so good to be able to continue our Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield Carnival with even less restrictions
A huge thank you to all the leagues: Eastern Eyre, Great Flinders, Port Lincoln and Western Eyre, who have continued their enthusiasm for the carnival. We hope that teams are not restricted in selection process due to players being unavailable because of COVID 19.
We have continued with the format of each team playing each other and this year we have included a grand final, making Monday's games quite exciting waiting to see who will play in the big conclusion.
Our Saturday night function at the Lincoln Hotel is our time where we say thank you to our valued sponsors. It will be a less formal night as we welcome and thank our major sponsors and life members. This year we will have a new life member in Lincoln City's John Sinclair.
We take the opportunity to congratulate John and thank him for his dedication and passion to Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield, Lincoln City and football in general.
We will also take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our naming rights sponsor Bendigo Bank. We sincerely thank you for the support you not only give the carnival but to your communities. It is our pleasure to work with you. Without your support we would find it extremely challenging to hold this event.
Please take note of all our sponsors who display the Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield decal at their business and support them whenever you can. All their sponsorship is extremely valued.
We take the opportunity to welcome our SANFL representatives here this weekend and a special welcome to Norwood Football Club who are here for the U15 Norwood Cup. We would love to see you back here Sunday to watch the future of Eyre Peninsula football
We also take the opportunity to thank Norwood Football Club for the way they have embraced Eyre Peninsula and fought to bring a SANFL game to Port Lincoln. It was a great weekend and I know they are all looking forward to returning next year
I would like to thank the Dragons Abreast team that have manned the gates today, and thank you our patrons for attending and supporting this great Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield Carnival.
With just over 85 years of history, Port Lincoln's Mortlock Shield is the longest-running country carnival of football anywhere in Australia.
This year's carnival will feature something completely new, with a grand final to decide the winner for the very first time in its long history.
The 2022 Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield is held over the June long weekend, on Saturday, June 11 and Monday, June 13, at Centenary Oval.
The competition starts on Saturday morning with a clash between the women's A and B teams.
Then Eastern Eyre, Great Flinders, Lincoln City, Lincoln Districts, and Western Eyre will battle it out in a round-robin style competition held over nine games and spread across Saturday and Monday.
In past years, the winner has been named at the end of the round-robin based on total points and percentages.
However this year, the two highest-scoring teams will play each other in the Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield grand final from around 2.35pm on Monday - the first of its kind.
Don Smith from the Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield said the carnival featured the best players from all across the Eyre Peninsula, making it among the top-level country football.
The competition has been a launching pad for many great players who have gone on to play in the SANFL and AFL.
High profile players include the Wakelin twins Darryl (St Kilda and Port Adelaide) and Shane (St Kilda and Collingwood), and Graham Johncock (Adelaide Crows), who all played in the AFL.
SANFL players Darrin Wilson (West Torrens), and Cameron Taheny (Norwood Redlegs) are also former competitors in the Mortlock Shield.
Founded back in 1936, the Mortlock Shield has a long history and is a yardstick of the strengths of community football leagues in the area.
The participating leagues are representative of half of the rural area of the state of South Australia, including Eyre Peninsula and Kangaroo Island.
The carnival had to be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it recommenced in 2021, with Great Flinders finishing the competition on top of the ladder.
While there's no senior football on the Sunday, there's still plenty of football action to see.
The up-and-coming players in the under 15 competition from Eastern Eyre, Great Flinders, Lincoln City, Lincoln Districts, and Western Eyre will play for the 2022 Norwood Under 15 Cup.
When the 2022 Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield kicks off this weekend, a local footy legend will be on hand to help kick off the proceedings.
Fabian Davey, well-known for his long history with Port Lincoln football and as a great of South Australian Indigenous football, will officially open the carnival.
He represented Lincoln Districts in the Mortlock Shield multiple times and collected almost every award there was to collect, from Best and Fairest to Mark of the Carnival and Goal of the Carnival.
For Davey, footy has been a huge part of his life.
He started playing around 1974 and played for many teams over the years, including Mallee Park Football Club, renowned for producing some of the game's most influential Indigenous players.
"In the early days at Mallee Park Football Club, I was a player, and I was the strapper at the same time," he said.
"So I'd be strapping the other players and myself on the Saturdays before you ran onto the field. You wouldn't see that these days."
He helped Mallee Park win their first-ever grand final in 1985 and counts their 1990 grand final win as a career highlight.
"In 1990, I wasn't here for the last three months [of the season]. I was away on business. And then I came back to the footy club, and I got back just before the finals. We weren't gonna make the [top] four, but in the couple of games that I played back, I stirred the boys up and got them all back, and we fell in the [top] four by one per cent," he recalled.
"In the first semi-final, the ruckman knocked it down to my cousin, and he handballed it to me, and bang, I drove it through centre, and the ball went sailing right through, and we won the game by a couple of points."
In the second semi-final, the three players managed the same manoeuvre in the game's dying seconds to book a place in the grand final.
"We won that game and got into the grand final, and we won the grand final. The game was over by halftime-we just ran into form."
Over the years, Davey played across South Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria and Western Australia.
He was selected eight times in the Eyre Peninsula footy team and also four times to represent state country.
After he retired from playing around 1995, he returned to Port Lincoln, where he became a groundskeeper and a trainer for Mallee Park Footy Club.
"It was good to see smiles on the players' faces when they win, and I strap them, and they come through with flying colours. It really gave me a spark," he said.
To this day, he's still very involved with Mallee Park Footy Club and the sport in general.
"It keeps me healthy. It keeps the diabetes away," he laughed.
"And it keeps me involved with the community and all that, and I'm pretty happy to do that."