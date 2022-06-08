West Coast Youth Community Support has been providing 'Code Blue' support to help homeless people and rough sleepers in the city get through bad winter weather.
Lack of housing availability, high cost of renting and the rising costs of living and domestic violence mean more people in the Port Lincoln region find themselves vulnerable.
The Port Lincoln Times has started a series - Home Truths - to bring to light some of the issues facing our residents in finding a place to call home.
Chief executive Narelle Biddell said the organisation has focused on helping the homeless by looking at places they can stay and longer term assistance.
"Ensuring that we have those services so that we can provide some comfort and warmth where it is needed ... 'Code Blue' can be a response to a cold weather pattern and that can place extra stress on people sleeping rough in the community," Ms Biddell said.
"People can reach out to us by coming to our office at 7 Mortlock Terrace, visiting us from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday or they can call us and we can try to help them with services that may they need."
A statewide "Code Blue" was called for four days from May 30 in the face of a run of storms that battered the state with cold, wet and windy weather.
At the time the WCYCS alerted Port Lincoln residents that they would be providing additional services for those in need.
"During a Code Blue WCYCS staff go to known rough sleeper locations and offer additional services including extended operating hours for services, increased shelter options, additional food services and warm clothes and blankets," Ms Biddell said.
"WCYCS provide support to rough sleepers and many of the people we check on, for a range of different reasons, were comfortable where they were but were thankful that we checked in on them."
The support group work in partnership with the Country North Homelessness Alliance, which enables them to reach more local people who are experiencing homelessness.
Ms Biddell said one of the leading reasons for homelessness in the Eyre Peninsula was the lack of housing availability.
"The cost of rental houses is becoming unaffordable for those in low incomes, the rise in the cost of living, mental illness and domestic violence are the leading reasons for homelessness," Ms Biddell said.
Ms Biddell said the organisations' homelessness services team offered case management support, linking to other services such as financial support, counselling, health appointment, also offering support with housing application and maintaining tenancies.
She said often clients were on a housing wait list so help was needed to support them in conjunction with State Government services.
"Where the client is eligible we will look at finding them a safe place to stay - sometimes we can help them with some support with transport to their appointments and we refer them to other agencies for support," Ms Biddell said.
