Doctors boost hope for Port Lincoln after state budget

Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said he hoped Port Lincoln's heath sector would benefit from more doctors under measures announced in the state budget.
There was $305.7 million for regional health initiatives in the May 2 budget, with a focus on hospitals and infrastructure, more doctors, improved mental health services and community drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
"We have only got what is publicly accessible on the state budget website at the moment - it looks like there is some good funding in there," Mr Morgan said.
"There is a program to attract 100 doctors across Adelaide and across regional SA - we would like to see that some of them come through into Port Lincoln and across the Eyre Peninsula in particular."
Mr Morgan said there council was also looking closely at the announcement of new road funding.
"There is $20 million dollars worth of additional funding allocated for the ROSI program (Roads Of Strategic Importance)," Mr Morgan said.
"We hope that that means that some of the projects in Port Lincoln around Liverpool Street, Adelaide Place, Hallet Place ... those roundabouts and intersections are going to get addressed now."
He said council was hoping funding for ROSI would include some of the projects the government have committed to which have not funded yet.
Mr Morgan said there was also a commitment to funding for community infrastructure, including sporting infrastructure and female facilities.
"On the back of developing our sport and rec strategy over the next few months with our sporting associations and clubs across Port Lincoln, we would hope that over the next four years we will be able to leverage some of that money over to communities for these facilities,"
"I think it is hard to tell until you see the detail but I think broadly speaking there is enough opportunity now to start really capitalising on that for our community over the next few years."
Mr Morgan said he thought there were other opportunities within the state budget that would directly impact businesses across Southern Eyre and the Eyre Peninsula.
"I think the investment of $593 million in the hydrogen plant and storage facilities in Whyalla will be a fall out effect for businesses right across the EP," Mr Morgan said.
"I think the $2.6 million that was allocated to the rock lobster license concessions is going to be greatly received."
Mr Morgan said this was on the back of a report and review of the industry and the pressures throughout.
"My understanding is that is going to be a 50 per cent concession on licensing - that is only going to be good," Mr Morgan said.
