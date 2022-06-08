Discover what's on around the region

Saturday Dance
Dance in the hall
Saturday June 11, Anglican Parish Hall, Port Lincoln, starting at 7.30pm, Dockings Band will play, shared supper, all welcome. Contact Rosemary Rendell 8685 6091.
Fun in the Library
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday June 10, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. Free weekly fun each Friday, involving nursery rhymes and songs for babies, toddlers and their caregivers. All welcome.
Join the scouts
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Monday, June 13, Port Lincoln Scout group sessions with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4.30pm-6pm, followed by Scouts from 6pm-8pm at the Port Lincoln Scout Hall.
Sew together
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, June 10, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm Anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
Weekend of footy
Mortlock Shield
Saturday-Monday, June 11-13, from 8am, Bendigo Bank 2022 Mortlock Shield Championships at Centenary Oval, Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/2022-bendigo-bank-mortlock-shield
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, June 14, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 5 Marine Avenue, 10am-11.30am, cost $3 session, every Tuesday of school term, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents to enjoy music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
GOOD READ
Book Club at Tumby Bay
Tuesday, June 14, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au
Trip to the cafe
Creating Connections
Tuesday, June 14, Creating connections free event for residents of the District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula aged over 55. Bookings essential call council 8676 0400. Gather at Swan Sanctuary Cafe and Chocolate Shop 9am bus from Cummins or 10am meet in Coomunga.
LEARN TO SEW
Healing Hearts workshop
Sunday, June 19, Kallinyalla Garden Centre, 10 Shaen St, Pt Lincoln, 1.30pm, suitable for all ages, in a garden setting relax, chat and sew small hearts and learn about 1000 Hearts Project from host Michelle Casserley.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
