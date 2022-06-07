This week's fishing report brings an overview of what was biting and where throughout the region for the first week of the month.
West Coast - Not much has been heard from the west coast due to the challenging condition over the last week but a few anglers have still got out when the weather allowed.
School salmon have been caught on the beaches from point Drummond up to lock well size has been below average but still plenty getting around.
Venus bay has had some good reports of whiting throughout the bay as well as plenty of snook using soft plastics and shallow divers trolled along.
Flathead have also been caught in the sheltered bays around streaky and Venus.
Coffin Bay - Whiting have been in good numbers inside and outside the bay lately with fish above 36cm getting caught close to the boat ramp.
Plenty of salmon trout around as usual and a few snook mixed in for those trolling lures around.
Flathead are still kicking around in the bay off most beaches on the high tide.
Plenty of whiting off Farm Beach and up towards Frenchman's with average size being a lot bigger than inside the bay as well as the odd Gummy Shark on the Whiting drops for those that want to travel that bit further.
Some good whiting and flathead have been caught along the national park on bait and small soft plastics on the bigger tides which is worth a crack for those land-based anglers.
Port Lincoln - Some good reports of whiting in the proper with not too many being undersize.
The high tide in the afternoon has been the most productive. Plenty of garfish throughout the bay. Most being undersize but still enough good ones to gather a feed.
Squid have been in good numbers and the average size is starting to increase along the north shore, Murray's point and around Boston Island have had the best reports.
Still good numbers of flathead getting caught around the local beaches and inside the national park. 5' Daiwa bait junkies have been the go-to soft plastic.
Good sized schools of salmon along Sleaford to Wanna, most averaging 2.5kg.
Metal slugs from 45g to 60g have been working well for those wanting to get out there and brave the cold.
Down along the passage there has been plenty of squid and whiting kicking around. McLaren's through to Taylors has been the best when the tide is running.
Good size squid around Taylors and thistle island have been caught
Not many reports offshore, due to the weather but Nannygai, Morwong and the odd Samson are all to be caught on the offshore reefs.
Tumby Bay - Whiting have moved into the bay with good size fish upwards of 40cm being caught in the bay and around the island.
Squid have been slow due to the murky water, but they should turn up once it clears up a bit.
Flathead are still getting caught on the beaches around Tumby with good sized salmon in the mix making a challenging fight on light gear.
Port Neill - Good reports of king george whiting and snook have come from boaties fishing in 1-3 meters of water. Goolwa cockles have been the best bait for the whiting
Cowell - Still good numbers of yellowfin whiting getting caught on bait and small surface lures in the bay and good size squid and king george whiting outside Franklin Harbour.
