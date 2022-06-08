Flashback: Memories of 2021 Mortlock Shield

Legend to launch Shield Advertising Feature

CHAMP: South Australian football great, Fabian Davey, will be on hand to help kick off the proceedings for this weekend's Mortlock Shield. Photo: File

When the 2022 Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield kicks off this weekend, a local footy legend will be on hand to help kick off the proceedings.

Fabian Davey, well-known for his long history with Port Lincoln football and as a great of South Australian Indigenous football, will officially open the carnival.



He represented Lincoln Districts in the Mortlock Shield multiple times and collected almost every award there was to collect, from Best and Fairest to Mark of the Carnival and Goal of the Carnival.

For Davey, footy has been a huge part of his life.



He started playing around 1974 and played for many teams over the years, including Mallee Park Football Club, renowned for producing some of the game's most influential Indigenous players.



"In the early days at Mallee Park Football Club, I was a player, and I was the strapper at the same time," he said.



"So I'd be strapping the other players and myself on the Saturdays before you ran onto the field. You wouldn't see that these days."

He helped Mallee Park win their first-ever grand final in 1985 and counts their 1990 grand final win as a career highlight.



"In 1990, I wasn't here for the last three months [of the season]. I was away on business. And then I came back to the footy club, and I got back just before the finals. We weren't gonna make the [top] four, but in the couple of games that I played back, I stirred the boys up and got them all back, and we fell in the [top] four by one per cent," he recalled.



"In the first semi-final, the ruckman knocked it down to my cousin, and he handballed it to me, and bang, I drove it through centre, and the ball went sailing right through, and we won the game by a couple of points."

In the second semi-final, the three players managed the same manoeuvre in the game's dying seconds to book a place in the grand final.



"We won that game and got into the grand final, and we won the grand final. The game was over by halftime-we just ran into form."

Over the years, Davey played across South Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria and Western Australia.



He was selected eight times in the Eyre Peninsula footy team and also four times to represent state country.



After he retired from playing around 1995, he returned to Port Lincoln, where he became a groundskeeper and a trainer for Mallee Park Footy Club.

"It was good to see smiles on the players' faces when they win, and I strap them, and they come through with flying colours. It really gave me a spark," he said.



To this day, he's still very involved with Mallee Park Footy Club and the sport in general.



"It keeps me healthy. It keeps the diabetes away," he laughed.

