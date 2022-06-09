Looking back at Mortlock Shields between 1957 and 2018 | Gallery

The Bendigo Bank Mortlock Shield returns on Saturday, so before heading out to enjoy this year's action have a look back at
We have compiled a huge gallery of more than 200 photos which feature images from the Mortlock Shield between 1957 to 2018.
The Mortlock Shield has changed over the years with participating leagues, some have taken part for a short while, others would return with a new name following an amalgamation and others were gone altogether.
However it has long been a tremendous showcase of the football talent on the Eyre Peninsula and Far West Coast, and will continue to be for years to come.
See you all at the Mortlock Shield.
NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities.
