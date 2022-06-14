Port Lincoln Times

Local farms involved in planting trees aiming to build on sustainability, carbon neutrality and income diversification

Updated June 14 2022 - 5:10am, first published 12:00am
Bruce Agars standing in a revegetation area that the family had begun working on decades ago. Photos: supplied.

Planting will begin on three Eyre Peninsula farms in the coming months that each have revegetation sites being registered with the Australian Government's Emissions Reduction Fund.

