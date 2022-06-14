Planting will begin on three Eyre Peninsula farms in the coming months that each have revegetation sites being registered with the Australian Government's Emissions Reduction Fund.
The planting and registration with the Emissions Reduction Fund has been described by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board as a "critical step" in their involvement with the Australian Government's Carbon and Biodiversity Pilot program, developed with the aim of rewarding farmers for increasing biodiversity and storing carbon.
The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board region was chosen as one of six pilot regions across the country for the program, with the program being launched in March 2021 as part of the Agriculture Stewardship Package.
The board is working to help facilitate the program locally for the Australian Government, as Planning and Assessment Officer with the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board, Andrew Freeman said the board has been working closely with local farmers who applied for the program.
"It is great to see these farmers getting involved in this pilot project that will hopefully show how environmental plantings can have multiple benefits," Mr Freeman said.
"Entering the carbon market will give these farmers a different income stream and the opportunity to move towards being carbon neutral."
Mr Freeman said it is likely these farms will experience an increase in grazing productivity moving forward, as planted areas can be grazed by stock after trees are established.
"It will be really rewarding to see planting start on these local pilot areas and for these Eyre Peninsula farmers to be amongst the first in Australia to give this project a go," Mr Freeman said.
Revegetation using direct seeding and tube stock planting techniques will be undertaken this winter in line with pest control activities in order to maximise results. The three farms piloting the project are located near Elliston, Wudinna and Port Lincoln.
The Agars family on the Eyre Peninsula are one of the farming businesses taking part in the pilot, as family set to undertake revegetation work on their land near Elliston soon.
"For our farm business, it made sense to be involved in this pilot for the environmental and financial benefits," Mr Agars said.
"We already know that putting trees back into the landscape has environmental and productivity benefits but to also receive income for this - income that doesn't rely on rainfall - will be very beneficial."
Mr Agars said his family foresee an important opportunity around moving closer to carbon neutrality, believing it will be a market advantage for their products, particularly their branded merino wool.
Each revegetated project is between 5 and 200 hectares in size through the piolt, and they will be managed for a minimum of 25 years.
For more information about the Carbon + Biodiversity Pilot, visit the Department for Agriculture, Water and Environment's website at agriculture.gov.au/agriculturestewardship.
