Projects that had a focus on benefiting the Eyre Peninsula environment or agriculture sector had been given a boost.
The eleven projects provided support through the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board's Grassroots Grants Program were selected by the board after being described as "community-driven."
Advertisement
The projects focused on a variety of landscape management issues that ranged from removing pest plants, revegetating habitat, protecting sand dunes and re-populating an endangered species.
Wudinna District Council had been awarded a $15000 grant to help preserve the site around Pildappa Rock at Minnipa, as council looked to undertake revegetation and irrigation works on a particular area that had been "significantly" impacted by camping according to the board.
Wudinna District Council Mayor Eleanor Scholz said council was "thrilled" to be receiving the grant.
"The funding is an important part of a new direction for Pildappa Rock Recreation Reserve that has been a number of years in the planning," Cr Scholz said.
"Pildappa Rock is about to be transformed into a day visitor destination where the focus is not only on Pildappa Rock as a geological, heritage listed asset of international significance, but also on the surrounding nature reserve and natural environment."
Mayor Scholz said Council was "excited" to be working in partnership with staff and networks of the board and the local community in rejuvenating Pildappa Rock and investing in its future.
The chair of the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board Mark Whitfield said the board was "pleased" with the range of projects the board was able to fund this year.
"These grants are a great opportunity for the Eyre Peninsula community to work on projects that protect or restore our natural environment or boost a group's understanding of priority landscape areas," Mr Whitfield said.
"This year's successful projects will have a positive impact on many different areas of significance across our wonderful Eyre Peninsula communities; and I'm really looking forward to seeing how they progress over the next 12 months."
Some of the projects would involve school students including Navigator College in Port Lincoln, as the school developed a butterfly garden and trail within an existing remnant area, which worked to enhance the local biodiversity while students were educated about the importance of species like butterflies.
Tumby Bay Area School had also been awarded a grant, for its Year 7 students, as the grant helped them investigate threats to the endangered Whibley Wattle and planting seedlings with an aim of helping to re-populate the species in the local region.
This type of wattle is in a very low population, and the species can only found around the Tumby Bay area according to the board.
A lower Eyre Peninsula home schoolers group would also receive funding for a series of interactive workshops on various environmental topics, while Ungarra and Districts Hall and Progress Association would aim to involve local students in its project, which focused on controlling feral Aleppo pine seedlings and African boxthorns along the Lipson-Ungarra Road.
Lake Wangary School would also be involved with Lower Eyre Coastcare's two projects - one for for weed control, and vegetation protection and rehabilitation along the Coffin Bay foreshore, the other for revegetation works at Greenly Beach.
Grassroots Grants are offered annually in each of the State's landscape board regions, as part of the Landscape SA Act 2019.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.