Port Lincoln Times

Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board's Grassroots Grants program delivered funds to projects

Updated June 13 2022 - 4:15am, first published 12:00am
Pildappa Rock Recreation Reserve project involves transforming the site into a day visitor destination, having a focus on the site as a geological, heritage listed asset of international significance, and recognising its surrounding nature reserve and natural environment. Photos: supplied.

Projects that had a focus on benefiting the Eyre Peninsula environment or agriculture sector had been given a boost.

