The Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) regional station proficiency and audit assessments are underway, with Port Lincoln firefighters vying to have their station recognised with one of five awards.
Port Lincoln's assessment is set for Tuesday September 13 - The annual assessments at South Australia's 17 regional MFS stations started on Monday June 6.
It is expected the assessments will continue through until the end of September, providing regional MFS firefighters with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills, community spirit and commitment to public safety.
Following this process five of the 17 MFS regional stations will receive awards including; the Chief Officer's Shield, Regional Command Shield, Regional Assistant Chief Officer's Shield, Most Improved Shield and the Family Friendly Regional Station Award.
MFS Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) of Regional Operations, Colin Lindsay said the audits aim to assess skill areas in all areas of incident command and control, safety, rescue and utilisation of resources.
"Each year our regional MFS firefighters ensure the station environment, along with fire trucks and equipment are prepared to the highest standards, which results in a very tight and close competition in the selection of award winners," Mr Linsay said.
"Firefighters take great pride in preparing their stations and fire trucks for assessment, and the assessment evenings are a perfect way for them to demonstrate their skills, community spirit and dedication to public safety."
Assessments take place during designated training evenings, playing a part in working to develop the required skills and building teamwork in order to enhance their response capabilities.
This year MFS ACFO Lindsay and various MFS ACFO's are scheduled to assess the MFS stations listed on the next page (please note dates may be subject to change).
The MFS are also looking for new members from regional communities who are interested in becoming a Paid Part-time MFS Firefighter.
The MFS are looking for new recruits who are community minded, fit, healthy, and possess personal and professional values aligning with the MFS,
To find out more about becoming a Paid-Part-time firefighter with the MFS visit mfs.sa.gov.au and click on Recruitment or email SAMFS.retainedrecruitment@sa.gov.au.
Port Lincoln MFS Station Officer Shane Porter said the local MFS crew will be focusing on training in the lead up to the assessment, proving their proficiencies and working on areas that are going to be assessed.
"We are just bedding down a plan at this stage about how we are going to go about it," Mr Porter said.
"We are preparing for it - we train every week so we are preparing for it each week anyway but certainly we will be just honing our skills to make sure we do well."
Mr Porter had high hopes the crew would do well.
"We have always performed quite well in these in previous years so we are looking to do well again," Mr Porter said.
