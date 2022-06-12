The Adelaide Guitar Festival's 'On the Road' will kick off along the Eyre Peninsula, with organisers announcing the lineup for the event.
'On the Road' delivers free one-day events and concerts in South Australian towns, with Australia Festival Centre stating some of the country's best musicians will feature during the performances across ten different towns - eight towns were involved in the event last year.
Advertisement
The tour will kick off in the Elliston Community Agricultural Hall on Friday July 8, with Joshy Willo, Laura Hill and Hussy Hicks performing - the doors opening at 6pm.
Slava Grigoryan, Lecia Louise and Jeff Lang will be performing on the same day in the Streaky Bay Institute, with doors opening at 6pm
Tumby Bay Ukers, Slava Grigoryan, Gospel Bluegrass Revival, Laura Hill, Alana Jagt, Rafa Godoy, Aloysius Leeson, Lecia Louise, Nancy Bates, Glenn Skuthorpe, Hussy Hicks and Helpless will be performing throughout the following day in Tumby Bay on Saturday July 9 - Tumby Bay.
Entertainment will be held across various locations in Tumby Bay, starting from 12pm to 9pm
Sunday July 10 will see Laura Hill, Rafa Godoy, Nancy Bates, Joel Davies, Alana Jagt, Aloysius Leeson, Hussy Hicks, Tom West, Joshy Willo, Ryan Martin John, Glenn Skuthorpe, Jeff Lang and Beinke Brothers Band perform in Cleve across various locations - entertainment will run from 11am - 7pm
Artists will move onto visit Mid North (Crystal Brook and Watervale on 15 July), Yorke Peninsula (Edithburgh on July 16 and Wallaroo on July 17), Kangaroo Island (Eleanor Downs on July 17) and the Adelaide Hills (Gumeracha on July 24).
Each of the towns involved will have the chance to enjoy the 75 individual artists across 120 paid opportunities in 55 regional venues, with residents and visitors alike enjoying an evening at a community hall concert, or a town-wide 'micro festival' throughout the day and evening.
The entertainment will have free-entry and the events will be family-friendly, with live music presented in pubs, bars, cafes, sports clubs and community halls.
Confirmed artists include three-time ARIA Award winner Jeff Lang, indie folk singer-songwriter Laura Hill, soul/roots/alt-country singer-songwriter Kelly Menhennett, First Nations storyteller Nathan May, roots and pop poetic performer Lucie Thorne, blues stalwarts Chris Finnen and Cal Williams Jr, tour-de-force blues band Hussy Hicks, and Tibetan lyric musician Tenzin Choegyal.
Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director and On the Road artist Slava Grigoryan said last year's 'On the Road' economic benefit to the communities exceeded $1.8 million.
"On average, 24% of audiences were visitors to the regions," Mr Grigoryan said.
"That shows us how strongly the program was valued everywhere by both locals and tourists, and we're so glad to get to bring it back and expand it even further in 2022."
Mr Grigoryan said he was thankful for the event's funding partners and the communities who have welcomed them.
On the Road also includes additional regional town visits via Resonance, with artists entertaining residents of 11 individual Helping Hand residential care services in Whyalla, Port Pirie, Jamestown, Clare and Adelaide; Adelaide Festival Centre's CentrED school visits, bringing musical entertainment and information sessions to over 400 school children in Kadina, Maitland, Tumby Bay and Cleve; and Adelaide Guitar Festival's Winter School and Orchestra programs.
On the Road has received seed support from Festivals Australia, Australia Council for the Arts, RISE and the Live Music Events Fund, local councils and the Office for Health and Ageing.
Minister for Arts, The Hon Andrea Michaels MP said On The Road supports and builds capacity in the state's regional towns.
"It gives local and visiting artists new audience opportunities and will help develop South Australia's regional touring circuit, which is integral to the development and employment of our talented live music artists."
Advertisement
Ticketed Adelaide Guitar Festival events run from July 15-24 at Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty's Theatre, and are on sale now, online and via Ticketek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.