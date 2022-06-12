Port Lincoln Times

Line-up announced for Adelaide Guitar Festival's 'On the Road' event in July

Updated June 13 2022 - 2:39am, first published June 12 2022 - 11:30pm
Musician Laura Hill will be performing at different towns across the Eyre Peninsula during The Adelaide Guitar Festival's 'On the Road' event in July. Photo: supplied.

The Adelaide Guitar Festival's 'On the Road' will kick off along the Eyre Peninsula, with organisers announcing the lineup for the event.

