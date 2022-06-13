The journey from water to plate was on the menu for the annual chefs' tour through Port Lincoln and Coffin Bay.
For three days chefs from around the country had a first-hand look at the Eyre food landscape, with seven local seafood businesses in both regions involved
The tour, organised through Food South Australia, focused on the best food in the area from June 7-9.
The local businesses involved included KIN Tuna, EP Seafoods, Angel Oysters Australia, Yumbah Abalone, Clean Seas, Fresh Fish Place as well as Pirate Life, which provided matching beers.
Stacey Fallon from Angel Oysters said the main aim of the three-day tour was to invite chefs to the Eyre Peninsula for a seafood showcase that displayed the harvest and processing operations and give them a chance to taste the region's seafood bounty.
"The focus was on the full water to plate concept, educating our buyers and chefs on the management of our fisheries, the environmental attributes we grow our seafood in, how we process our seafood and the quality of the seafood," Ms Fallon said.
Ms Fallon said the tour also displayed how the product was finalised before it was supplied to market.
"The chefs had the opportunity to taste the product and also cook with the product - getting hands on with the species to experiment with a variety of cooking techniques side by side with the producers." Ms Fallon said.
Ms Fallon said there was also a strong focus on increasing sales, with the hope the chefs would be strong advocates for Eyre Peninsula seafood.
Executive Chef from Bib and Tucker in Fremantle Scott Bridger said it was really insightful to see where the produce he used came from.
"It is amazing as a chef, sometimes you open a box and you have beautiful product but you do not think about where it comes from," Mr Bridger said.
"To actually meet the people and learn their passion, and they are super super passionate which is fantastic but there is a whole long line of where it starts from - it is an amazing experience to see how it is all done."
Mr Bridger said it was exciting to see the oysters first hand in Coffin Bay.
"To actually see Coffin Bay and see how pristine and beautiful it was really inspiring," Mr Bridger said.
He said he believed the produce spoke for itself and believed the best way to eat fresh seafood was to keep it simple.
"You actually taste the seafood. Yesterday we had some mussels cooked straight off the boat, they cooked some up off the boat and it was just so special to eat a raw muscle with nothing on it," Mr Bridger said.
Mr Bridger said his restaurant used kingfish, oysters and mussels from the Eyre Peninsula, with the head chef planning to brief his staff about his discoveries from the tour.
"So they can tell it to the customer. I think South Australia has a pretty good name for itself around Australia. it is going to be a pleasure talking about the things we have experienced and again meeting the people and the passion that they share behind it," Mr Bridger said.
