Port Lincoln Times

Four potentials sites on shortlist for new Eyre desalination plant

By Lachlan Smith
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:20am, first published June 12 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee chair Peter Trelor outlined the discussions around the plans the committee have been having recently to decide on a site for the plant. Photo: file .

The site for the new Eyre Peninsula desal plant has been narrowed down to four locations - Sleaford West, Point Boston, Uley South Shoal Point and Sleaford North.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.