The site for the new Eyre Peninsula desal plant has been narrowed down to four locations - Sleaford West, Point Boston, Uley South Shoal Point and Sleaford North.
The Desalination Plant Site Selection Committee committee's now plans take the Government and SA Water through the viable alternatives to Billy Lights Point.
The committee's chairman Peter Treloar said members travelled to the sites recently. The visit also enabled the District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula to look at the sites and have a visual assessment of them.
"Primarily because all of those four sites are within the District Council of Lower Eyre they need to be sure of what they are dealing with," Mr Treloar said.
Mr Treloar said the committee had a meeting following the visits as part of steps towards completing technical designs for all four sites being considered.
"It will be a little while before we narrow the list further - we need to see that technical design work and make an assessment on that," Mr Treloar said.
"The committee I think is working really well it is represented by local government, RDA, Landscape board as well as the various local fishing and aquaculture associations."
Mr Treloar said the committee had gathered feedback from the public during community pop up sessions.
"We have been around to every major town on the Eyre Peninsula and provided residents with the opportunity to drop in, see what is going on and provide some comment should they wish at TSA which is the support team," Mr Treloar said.
"They are giving us technical support in this process they have also presented to all of the councils around the Eyre Peninsula including the City of Port Lincoln Council and District Council of Lower Eyre and District Council of Tumby Bay."
Mr Treloar said once proceedings were completed the committee would receive an assessment that would be fed into the process.
"We get to see a summary but as a broad brush summary from my perspective people outside of Port Lincoln I think it is fair to say were very interested in the project...preferences of course we will take it on board and make an assessment as time goes on," Mr Treloar.
He said TSA, a consulting team, had been engaged by SA Water to assist with the process.
"Now they are presenting and facilitating all of the meetings including the pop ups and our committee meetings - we are in regular contact with SA Water," Mr Treloar said.
"I am looking at some time in the future to meet with minister Susan Close - I have put a meeting request in for that - needless to say there has been correspondence and communication go on."
Mr Treloar said the committee and the communities had been given a great responsibility in considering the future of location of the desal plant.
"It is not often has this level of responsibility or opportunity to contribute to a significant infrastructure project like this," Mr Treloar.
Feedback from community sessions, presentations and online surveys will allow committee members, who would have an equal vote, to go through a polling process on the outcome.
